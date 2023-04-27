Roundup of FFA news for April 27, 2023

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Ashland FFA floriculture team of Chloe McFrederick, Elise Frazer, Haley McNaull and Noah Sobish competed in the State Floriculture Career Development Event, April 17 at the Ohio Expo Center. The team completed a PPM (parts per million) calculation, made a bud vase, ranked four classes of plants, and identified a total of 100 plants, tools, diseases, and pests.

The team placed third out of 41 teams. Elise Frazer placed fifth individually; Haley McNaull placed seventh; Chloe McFrederick placed 16th; and Noah Sobish placed 94th. Frazer and McNaull will receive plaques for placing in the top 10. For placing third overall, the team will receive a banner which will be the first banner the Ashland FFA has earned since 2016.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern Wayne FFA traveled to Panda Preschool March 23 for an Ag in the Preschool Day. Officers set up three different stations for the children to enjoy. The kids were divided into three groups and the kids spent 20 minutes at each station. This first station consisted of a chicken craft. The next station consisted of story time. The last station was a petting zoo. The officers brought young animals such as goats, sheep, pigs and rabbits for all the children to pet.

Once all the children had gone through the stations the officer team passed out cupcakes that were decorated as pigs and then handed out cups of chocolate milk. The officer team said they had a great time sharing the FFA experience with the younger children, and the team hopes to have sparked an interest for the future generations of the organization.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA is holding its annual greenhouse sale. The greenhouse is filled with more than 1,000 pots with many different varieties of flowers and plants.

On May 1-3, the chapter will hold a “Bring Your Own Flower Pot” day where people may bring an empty pot and students will organize a decorative basket or arrangement of flowers. The greenhouse will be open to the public May 6, 8-10 and 13. The greenhouse will be open 2:30-6:30 p.m., and on weekends from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Parking will be available behind the high school in front of the greenhouse. Cash and checks are accepted.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA Chapter held its March meeting, March 20. Members participated in an Easter egg hunt and a chapter carry-in Easter dinner during the meeting.

Chapter members competed at the state general Livestock, Poultry, Horse and Dairy Judging contests, March 25 at the Ohio State fairgrounds. The dairy team placed first in the district and 15th in the state. Individually, Wyatt Schlauch was third place, and qualified for the state finals, April 28. The poultry team placed seventh in the district and 23rd in the state. The horse team placed third in the district and 30th in the state. The general livestock team placed fourth in the district and 62nd in the state. There were 191 teams and 1,072 individuals in the contest.

On April 12, West Holmes FFA helped the Holmes Soil and Water Conservation District with its annual tree sale packing at Harvest Ridge. Members went to the Holmes County Fairgrounds at Harvest Ridge and helped sort and pack trees.

They packed and sorted approximately 14,000 trees and pulled orders for over 200 customers on the day that they helped.

Members who participated were: Gabe Averbukh, Maison Carter, Maren Drzazga, Garrett Fowler, Garrett Houin, Derek Miller, Grant Miller, Pacee Miller, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Laina Crosky, Logan VanSickle, Olivia Gerber, Casey Ogi, Wyatt Schlauch, Dakotah Patterson, Blake Patterson, Taelor Patterson, Torrie Savage and Maria Steiner.