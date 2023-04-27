Solar farm approved in Highland County, Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board authorized Palomino Solar, LLC to build a 200-megawatt solar farm in Dodson and Union townships, Highland County. The OPSB approved the project April 20 in an 8-1 vote.

The project will impact 1,410 acres within a 2,668-acre project area. The OPSB required 44 conditions that the facility must adhere to in order to minimize and mitigate potential impacts during construction and operation.

In separate business, the OPSB denied an application for rehearing of its decision to approve the Harvey Solar project in Licking County. The 350 MW solar-powered electric generating facility will be located in Bennington and Hartford townships.

Additional information about today’s OPSB decisions is available at www.opsb.ohio.gov.