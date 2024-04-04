Roundup of FFA news for April 4, 2024

HOWARD, Ohio — An East Knox FFA team of Jesse Wolford, Dylan Springer, Hayden Baker, Aiden Kapper and Rylan Winkler took first place in the Ohio FFA Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event on March 23 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.

Individually, Springer placed first, Kapper was second, Wolford placed eighth, Baker finished 15th and Winkler was 85th. The top four scores make up the team score.

East Knox FFA will move on to represent Ohio in the National Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event in Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 23 through Oct. 26 in conjunction with the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo.

Additionally, the team will receive a banner for placing first in the state on-stage at the 96th Ohio FFA Convention on May 3 at the Ohio Expo Center. Springer, Kapper and Wolford will also each receive state plaques for their efforts of finishing in the top ten, individually.

This is the 16th time that an East Knox FFA Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event team has placed in the top ten in the state. They have won the event four out of the past eight years and finished second twice, fourth and eighth in the years they didn’t place first.

•••

COLUMBUS — Global Impact STEM Academy recently took an immersive journey to Iceland from March 8 to March 16. Thirty-five students in grades 10th through 12th and six teachers traveled on an eight-day adventure to learn more about the geological processes, ecological systems and conservation efforts in one of the world’s most unique environments.

The journey began by exploring Iceland’s natural beauty from stunning fjords and breathtaking waterfalls to fields where mud boils and steam flows out of the earth. Students walked along the gap separating two tectonic plates, immersed themselves in Iceland’s rich environmental history and engaged in the country’s economy. Through hands-on exploration and immersive experiences, students gained a deeper understanding of Iceland’s environmental diversity and the interconnectedness of our planet’s systems. Additionally, students engaged in a variety of activities designed to foster critical thinking, collaboration and environmental stewardship. From hiking to the top of volcanic craters to exploring glaciers and hot springs, each day offered new opportunities for discovery and growth.