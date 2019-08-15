Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 15, 2019

COLLINS, Ohio — The Western Reserve FFA officer team decorated a float and rode in the Wakeman Firefighters Homecoming Festival Parade Aug. 11.

• • •

Chillicothe, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA Chapter stayed active over summer break. In June three members attended the first session of Ohio FFA Camp at Camp Muskingum in Carrollton. The students met fellow FFA members from around Ohio and enjoyed fishing, leadership workshops and service projects throughout the week.

In July, members of the officer team met for their summer workshop. During the event, the officers planned the FFA schedule for the upcoming school year, learned the responsibilities of their individual offices and prioritized chapter events.

In August, several members participated in the Ross County Fair. The officer team prepared a booth highlighting the chapter’s activities and members exhibited their livestock projects.