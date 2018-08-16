Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 16, 2018

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Marlington FFA participated in the Alliance Carnation Day Parade Aug. 11. The FFA had one member, Gauge Billiter, and five officers, Shyanne Bennett, president; Gabby Bennett, vice president; Evan Gill, treasurer; Lana Hawthorne, secretary; Rivers Dunham, assistant secretary; and Meropi Steves, assistant sentinel.

Along the three-mile parade route, students passed out candy and promotional dairy materials consisting of keychains, pencils and cow erasers, to help promote the dairy industry. The homemade parade float was designed by the students incorporating the career technical education classes offered at Marlington.

The students’ creativity and design won them the McKinley Award, which is the best homemade parade float. Scott Bennett, Renea Bennett, Zach McClung, and Jennie Schulz helped with supplies and materials.