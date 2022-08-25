Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 25, 2022

Versailles, Ohio — Cincinnati Public School FFA students toured agriculture facilities in Darke and Mercer Counties Aug. 17. This is the largest food production area in Ohio and one of the largest in the country.

The tour was sponsored by the Agriculture Education Foundation in coordination with the Cincinnati 4-H Initiative and the Farm to Church Agricultural Project.

The tour began with Weaver Eggs, where students were able to learn about food production directly from Ohio’s agriculture leaders and experience agriculture firsthand. As part of the tour, the Agriculture Education Foundation was presented with a contribution from Weaver Eggs that served as funding for the project and allows the organization to increase scholarship opportunities for future agriculture teachers.

Aaron Parker, agriculture teacher at Aiken High School, thanked the agriculture community and extended an invitation to come see the farm that is being developed at Aiken High School.

Coordinating the tour were former State Representative Dale Mallory and Duane Harmon whose efforts engaged agri-science teachers throughout the city to gather the youth and coordinate with the school district.

In agriculture country, former Representative Jim Buchy connected the youth with the agriculture leaders. Lisa Kahlig of Cooper Farms presented to the students. Tom Menke and former director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture Jim Zehringer, both members of the Agriculture Education Foundation Board, addressed the youth regarding career potentials in agriculture. Students also had an opportunity to interact with agriculture students and staff from Central State University, an 1890 Land Grant Institution.

Cincinnati leaders reminded everyone that this is a small part of the partnership being formed between Ohio’s western agriculture leaders and the growing agriculture movement in Cincinnati. Bishop Steven Scott joined the youth on the bus.