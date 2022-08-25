Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 25, 2022

STRASBURG, Ohio — On July 31, the Happy Harvesters 4-H Club created a new Cloverbud Night, run by the officers and some of the older youth. There were six different stations: cooking, learning the pledge and motto, gardening, fishing, exploring polar science and scrapbooking.

The purpose of the night was to have the youngest members experience different projects they could take in the future.

Next up was the sixth meeting night on Aug. 7. Club pictures were taken for the fair booth and barn displays. Advisers made sure everyone was signed up for fair entries that were due the next week. Buyers’ letters were discussed, and help was offered if anyone needed it. Members were asked if they were going to work a shift in the Clover Cafe during fair week at the Tuscarawas County Fair.

Cloverbuds will do a mini-interview judging Aug. 28 for their project, “Going On A 4-H Adventure.” Right after judging, the club will have its next meeting and livestock learning night.

Wyema Porter gave a speech about 4-H older youth experiences. The meeting ended with a quote from Jacob Wisselgren. The club had its annual pizza party to celebrate interview judging being over.

Recreation for the night was an auction fundraiser contest shopping spree. Each member earned points for the work they did for the fundraiser. The number of points earned determined the level of prizes members got to shop.

Club royalty, Haley Wisselgren and Peyton Vickers, headed to the Holmes County Fair on Aug. 12. They checked out the barns and met the new Holmes County Fair royalty.