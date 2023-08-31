Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 31, 2023

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On July 25, the Zane Trace FFA officer team met for their yearly retreat. The officers were joined by Kelly Pillow for a lesson on etiquette and professional behavior as well as some funny life stories. Officers planned out new and old activities for the upcoming year. During this time they were visited by new Zane Trace Superintendent Ty Wertman. Once the planning was complete the team loaded the bus to Columbus to play some golf at TopGolf. A great time was had by all.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Three West Holmes FFA members had proficiency applications compete at the national level this summer. In order to be named a National Competitor, these members had to win the state competition last May. The West Holmes National Proficiency results are: Pacee Miller a West Holmes High School graduate who manages a crossbred cow-calf beef herd. Pacee received a silver rating in Beef Entrepreneurship. Garrett Houin, a West Holmes High School graduate who raises sheep, horses and competes and works in a rodeo operation. Garrett received a silver rating in Diversified Livestock Production. Wyatt Schlauch, a senior at West Holmes High School and raises Holstein and Red Holstein cattle for dairy production, as well as working on Velvet View Farms. Wyatt competed in Dairy Entrepreneurship.

On July 16, the West Holmes FFA Chapter held its annual FFA Hog Roast. This year the hog roast was held at Lake Buckhorn. Members and guests were able to play games such as cornhole and volleyball as well as swim in the lake. Many parents, members, supporters and incoming members attended. The pulled pork was prepared by Ben Hipp and members brought sides, salads and desserts.

LOST CREEK, W.Va — Madison Stonestreet and Cooper Folmsbee, of the South Harrison FFA Chapter, were named national finalists this year for the Agricultural Sales and Beef Placement Proficiency Awards, respectively.

Stonestreet and Folmsbee are the first National Finalist for the South Harrison Agriculture Education Program and are the only 2023 finalists for West Virginia.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Students compete in areas ranging from agricultural communications to wildlife management. Proficiency awards are also recognized at local and state levels and provide recognition to members exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.