Ohio’s fall hunting seasons begin in September

COLUMBUS — Some of Ohio’s most popular hunting seasons open in September. Hunting seasons for squirrel (fox, red, and gray), dove, rail (Virginia and sora), snipe and gallinule begin Sept. 1.

Early Canada goose season runs from Sept. 2 to Sept. 10, and early teal (blue-winged and green-winged) hunting is Sept. 2 through Sept. 17.

The deer archery season is not far behind, with statewide hunting opening on Sept. 30 and an archery season in three targeted counties beginning Sept. 9.

Squirrels can be found statewide, although fox squirrels are more abundant in western Ohio and gray squirrels are most abundant in eastern counties. Early in the hunting season, squirrels are found in forests and woodlands that have beech, oak and hickory trees. Doves have been a popular game bird since 1995. They are abundant during the start of the season, especially in agricultural areas and open fields, and migrate to southern habitats for the winter.

Canada geese, blue-winged teal and green-winged teal are some of the earliest migratory waterfowl to arrive in Ohio’s wetlands. Waterfowl can be hunted in agricultural fields, from the shores of wetlands or ponds, or from a boat. Waterfowl identification is important in the early season, when similar species are not legal game, so it is a good idea to review an identification guide before an early season hunt.

Hunters are reminded to check the current regulations for changes to season dates and daily limits as the 2023 fall seasons begin. A summary of the 2023-24 hunting and trapping regulations can be found at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH app or anywhere licenses are sold.

The Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership program opens an avenue for hunters to access private land and landowners to receive incentives for allowing hunter access. New properties were added for the 2023-24 season. Find more information about the program, sign up as a hunter or landowner and find property near you at wildohio.gov. Hunters can access enrolled properties with a free daily permit.