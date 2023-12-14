Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 14, 2023

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Nov. 20, West Holmes FFA conducted its annual Greenhand Initiation and Chapter Degree Ceremony. After the officers conducted the opening ceremonies, the chapter listened to the guest speaker, Anna Moeller talk about her journey in the FFA, being the Ohio State FFA Officer as well as her journey through agriculture.

After Moeller’s speech, the chapter conducted the Greenhand Initiation and Chapter Degree Ceremonies.

In the morning, officers had the chance to dye the freshman’s hands green to represent Greenhand Initiation. Freshmen also wore the T-shirts that they made while attending the Greenhand Lock-In. The members receiving their Greenhand Degree were Jenna Brumme, Carmen Burgett, Landrie Croskey, Benjamin Forrer, Steven Grandstaff, Rainbow Haudenschild, Carson Horn, Logan Horn, Saige Krownapple, Leland Landaw, Colton Leyda, Jordan Long, Shane Lorentz, Keston McKinney, Carolyn McMillen, Emberlyn Miller, Emma Mittman, William Patten, Maverick Saxton, Dylan Sours, Nathan Sprang, Easton Uhl and Gretchen Weaver. To receive their degree, they had to have recited the creed, have an active Supervised Agricultural Experience and know FFA history and parliamentary procedure.

To receive their Chapter Degree, members had to complete 10 hours of community service, have an active SAE and be an active participant in the FFA. The members receiving their Chapter Degrees were Hanna Bruce, Claire Drzazga, Emma Eberhard, Grady Hawkins, Cassidy Holasek, Rowan Holasek, Megan Hughes, Malia Lennigton, Gabby Mendoza, Mason Miller, Blake Patterson, Brianna Poventud, Madison Ringwalt, Jarrett Schafer, Madison Scheetz, Sophia Stitzlein and Logan VanDalen.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA recently held its annual Greenhand Lock-In. There were 18 Freshmen present, including Jenna Brumme, Carmen Burgett, Landrie Croskey, Benjamin Forrer, Steven Grandstaff, Rainbow Haudenschild, Carson Horn, Logan Horn, Colton Leyda, Shane Lorentz, Keston McKinney, Carolyn McMillen, Emberlyn Miller, Emma Mittman, Billy Patten, Dylan Sours, Nate Sprang and Easton Uhl. Presenters included the officers, Alex Pringle, Maren Drzazga, Andi Schuch, Garrett Fowler, Claire Drzazga, Wyatt Myers, Maison Carter and Quentin Vehrs, and seniors, Laina Croskey, John Maloney, Derek Miller, Grant Miller, Taelor Patterson, Bree Pringle, Torrie Savage, Wyatt Schlauch and Tyler Zimmerly.

At the Lock-In, the attendees played games, ate pizza, made T-shirts and the seniors shared their favorite memories. The seniors and officers also educated the freshmen on opportunities in the FFA via stations.

Additionally, green hand elections were conducted. The 2022-23 Greenhand officers who were elected include President Shane Lorentz, Vice President Emmy Miller, Secretary Landrie Croskey, Treasurer Cara McMillen, Reporter Carson Horn, Sentinel Billy Patten, Student Advisor Keston McKinney and Historian Logan Horn.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA alumni Cora Crilow, Chloe Shumaker and Ethan Feikert were awarded with their American Degrees at the National FFA Convention last month.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA recently participated in the District Job interview contest at Lucas High School on Nov. 7. In the senior division, Bree Pringle was seventh. In the junior division, Alexa Tate was second. In the sophomore division, Madison Ringwalt placed third. In the Freshman division, Shane Lorentz was eighth.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Nov. 21, members of the West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to Shelby High School to compete in the District Parliamentary Procedure Contest. The Advanced team of President Jenna Sheldon, Secretary Andi Schuch and members Garrett Fowler, Gabby Yates, Hanna Bruce, Madison Ringwalt and alternate Shane Lorentz placed first. The team advanced to compete at the State Contest on Dec. 9.

To advance to the district competition, the team traveled to Hillsdale High School to compete in the sub-district contest where it placed first on Nov. 14.

•••

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — Plymouth FFA attended the National FFA Convention last month. The members that attended were Nicole Beverage, Rylee Gowitzka, Rylie Edwards, Braden Montgomery, Olivia Balkin, Kyrsten Caudill, Kendall Oakley, Matthew Gillum, Zach Miller and Isaiah Miller.

During their trip, Plymouth FFA toured Jungle Jims and the Newport Aquarium, watched the World’s Toughest Rodeo and attended many workshops and sessions at the convention.

Additionally, Plymouth FFA watched Aliya Echelbarger receive her American FFA Degree. Aaron Artrip-Kuhn also earned his American FFA Degree, but he was not able to attend and receive his degree in person as he was in Basic Training for the U.S. Army Reserves.

•••

RACINE, Ohio — Eight students from Racine Southern FFA qualified for a free trip to the National FFA convention, including Will Smith, Wyatt Smith, Nathaniel Nero, Hannah Turley, Katie Rowe, Corey Seth, Emma Owens and Hunter Jarrell. These eight students were among the top eight with the most FFA points throughout the 2022-23 school year.

During the convention, Kristin McKay and Dylan Lyons both got their American Degree.

•••

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA‘s advanced and novice parliamentary procedure teams have advanced to the state contest. On Nov. 7, both teams competed at the sub-district contest at Smithville High School. The advanced team placed second with team members, Brianna Jentes, Halea Taylor, Parker Widmer, Ashley Stands, Bella Nardecchia, Morgan Wiles and alternate, Jessica Geiogue. The novice team placed first with team members Addison Liston, Kaylyn Licht, Carter Gasser, Jaxon Kohler, Morgan Hamby, Lyla Ramsier, Grace Hulse, Danika Wayts and Elise Buckingham. Both teams advanced to districts on Nov. 14. At the district contest, the advanced team placed second and the novice team placed first.

CRESTON, Ohio — At the district job interview competition, eighth-grade member Brayden Bauman placed first in Division 1, Bella Nardecchia placed first in Division 2 and Jessica Geiogue placed 2nd in Division 3, representing Norwayne FFA. Nardecchia advanced to the state contest where she placed forth in her Division 2 contest.

•••

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Thirty-three students from Northridge FFA had the opportunity to travel to the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio on Sept. 20.

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Northridge FFA had a great turnout this year at the sub-districts and district soils judging. The urban soils team finished 16th, composed of Brayden Dowis (58th place) and Shawn Sargent (69th place). The agricultural soils team finished 10th, composed of Lane Thompson (28th place), Lyla Stockberger (46th place), Cheyann Severance (56th place), Maddie Korn (58th place) and Brayden Yoder (73rd place).

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — A few students from the Northridge FFA chapter took part in the Job Interview CDE. Kaylee Goodwin, Cassie Lahrmer, Rhyana Eblin, McKinley Tennant, Madeline Korn and Madison Hoover all attend the sub-district Job Interview. Rhyana Eblin, McKinley Tennant and Madeline Korn qualified for the district event.

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Northridge FFA hosted a movie night at the land lab during October where it watched the Addams Family and ate snacks.