Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 16, 2021

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA chapter, in cooperation with Heffelfinger’s Meats, are selling fresh whole hog sausage. The FFA members are taking pre-orders of 5-pound bulk bags. They can be purchased slightly spiced (salt and pepper) or nonspiced.

The deadline for ordering is Jan. 14. The cost is $20 for a bag. To order, call 419-846-3833, ext. 1043. Pick up will be at the Northwestern High School Ag Shop, Jan. 29.

Two members of the chapter competed in the state job interview contest in Columbus, Dec. 4. Kayla Cutter placed fifth in the freshman division. The chapter also sent two teams to the district parliamentary procedure contest Dec. 2.

The advanced team, with Hanna Wilson (chair), Dugan McLaughlin, Kade Tegtmeier, Preston Wilcox, Kirsten Boreman, Logan Garman and Ava Stoller, placed first in their contest and will advance to the state contest.

The novice team, with Cutter (chair), Kaylee Cherry (chair), Kate Johnson, Mallory Gilbert, Chloe Starcher, Addy Connelly, McKenna Connelly and Emmalee Connelly, also placed first and will advance.

The advanced team will compete Dec. 18, and the novice team competed Dec. 11, both at the Delaware Area Career Center.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On Nov. 4, four members of the Fayetteville FFA chapter competed in the Sub-District FFA Job Interview Contest at the Brown County Fairgrounds. Sarah Wolfer placed first in the junior division, Claire Schaefer placed first in the sophomore division and Cole Gauche placed second in the freshmen division. They all advanced to the District 9 contest.

On Nov. 9, they competed in the FFA District 9 Job Interview Contest held at Peebles High School. Wolfer and Schafer placed sixth, and Gauche placed eighth in their divisions.

The chapter held a collection for toys, hygiene items, clothes and more for Operation Christmas Child, Nov. 1-17. Members collected enough items to fill more than 25 donation boxes.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA held its 12th annual fall benefit dinner and auction at Norwayne High School, Nov. 19.

This year’s benefit raised over $31,000 for Terry Valentine and Carol Norman.

Carol Norman was diagnosed with a rare tumor on the wall of her heart. In October, she underwent a successful surgery to remove the tumor and has been recovering ever since.

Terry Valentine has undergone several different back surgeries.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Loudonville FFA held its annual Greenhand Ceremony, Dec. 1.

The current officer team held the opening ceremonies. Greenhands Emily Kern, Josiah Hershberger, Emma Lentz, Braden Carr, Abby Eikleberry and Preston Smeltzer each recited one paragraph of the five-paragraph FFA Creed. The State Sentinel, Faith Galavich, gave a speech about staying true to yourself.

With family and friends in attendance, the Greenhands were inducted by the FFA officer team, and all inductees received their bronze pin and certificates of accomplishment.

The 2021-2022 Greenhands are Caleb Baker, Jacob Baker, Zebulum Brecheisen, Payton Brightbill, Carr, Caden Donaldon, Autumn Duncan, A. Eikleberry, Gavin Eikleberry, Hudson Endslow, Natalie Endslow, Logan Finley, Ethan France, Clare Hahn, Christian Hamrick, Hershberger, Gavin Keister, Kern, Lentz, Anthony Rimel, Adalynn Reynolds, Kaylee Spreng, Tyler Spreng, Smeltzer and Dakota Wright.