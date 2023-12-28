Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 28, 2023

SULLIVAN, Ohio — A Black River FFA team of Emma McCann, Sarah Racut, Abbey Kiser, Ariel Payton, Layne Lawhon and alternates Peter Howard, Allysa Hamilton and Wyatt Jostworth recently finished 11th in the Ohio FFA State Animal Management Career Development Event. Only the top 150 students advanced to the state finals to compete in four practicums where students had to demonstrate how to handle, sex and prepare a cage for the different pets as well as identify specific breeds within each category.

•••

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Northridge FFA members were asked to help out with the live Nativity at the Croton Church of Christ Dec. 3. They needed a cow, sheep and some goats to make the nativity scene come to life. Ava Caldrone’s family brought in the cow, Lane Thompson’s family provided sheep and Gabby Hupp’s family brought goats. Helpers included Courtney BeVier, McKinley Tennant, Kenzie Hamlin and Cheyann Severance.

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — The Northridge FFA chapter recently had six middle school members compete in their first-ever CDE at the Ohio State Fairgrounds Nov. 30. Khloe Angus, Ava Caldrone, Mason Moss and Aubrey Thompson participated in the Impact of Agriculture CDE. Justin Grandstaff and Parker Sager took part in Career Conversations CDE.

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Northridge FFA served as a host site for one of the Ohio FFA Leadership Night events Dec. 7. The theme was Road to Leadership. There were 105 FFA members present from Cardington, Danville, East Knox, Johnstown, Licking Valley, Mount Vernon, Northridge, Southwest Licking and Utica. The event was sponsored by Ohio Corn and Wheat. State FFA officers who came and discussed leadership were Luke Jennings, president, Jaden Smith, secretary and Katelyn Kinsella, sentinel.

•••

NEW LEXINGTON, OHIO — Many members of the New Lexington FFA chapter traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the National FFA Convention Nov. 1-4. The 2022 Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team of Mia Metzger, Elsie Zinn, Carissa Householder, Kira Sidwell, Arleigh Gibson, Rosella Bateson, Kelsie Moore, Lauren Riley, Bryce Posey and Quinn Mildenstein represented the chapter in the largest held Leadership Development Event in the history of the FFA. Two Agriscience Fair national finalists received results on stage at the national convention: Graduate Emma Givens received 10th place, and now eighth grader Wesley Friece received fifth place. Closing out the convention, New Lexington FFA had three members earn their American FFA Degree: Grace Baker, Zane Ortman and Neveah Ogle.

NEW LEXINGTON, OHIO — New Lexington FFA welcomed Ohio FFA President Luke Jennings, along with State Vice President-at-large Haylee Acquah Nov. 6. Jennings met with middle school members while Acquah met with high school members. At the end of every class, the members could ask the officers anything they would like.

NEW LEXINGTON, OHIO — The New Lexington FFA novice Parliamentary Procedure Team placed first in the district Nov. 17 while the Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team placed second in the district Nov. 21. Both teams moved on to the state contest in December and took state exams Nov. 28. Junior Megan Howdyshell and senior Emmi Decore competed in the state preliminary round of the job interview contest Nov. 18 after winning districts. Howdyshell placed sixth in her division and senior Emmi Decore placed eighth.

NEW LEXINGTON, OHIO — New Lexington FFA hosted an Ohio FFA Leadership Night Nov. 20 with over 200 members from Ohio FFA District 10 in attendance. Cost of admission was five cans or personal items. FFA chapters from all over southeastern Ohio brought in over 300 cans, which were donated to the Hocking Athens Perry Community Action. Ohio FFA President Luke Jennings, State Secretary Jaden Smith, and State Vice President at Large, Lauren Thornhill led a leadership workshop on the hypothetical road trip of life and how FFA guides us.

NEW LEXINGTON, OHIO — The New Lexington High School agriculture classes hosted a fry day Nov. 30, where they cut and fried potatoes that had been planted last spring and harvested earlier this school year. Additionally, corn test plots were harvested on this day. Mr. Lindsey’s classes learned about the process of harvesting corn through the final step of a yearly partnership with Beck’s Hybrids.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern FFA participated in the district-level Parliamentary Procedure CDE Nov. 14. Northwestern had an advanced and novice team qualify. The advanced team consisted of Kade Tegtmeier, Mallory Gilbert, Kayla Cutter, Emma Connelly, Kirsten Boreman and Preston Wilcox. The novice team consisted of Alivia Welch, Lilly Boreman, Haley McLaughlin, Sophia Morris, Madi Fraizer, Olivia Madden, Brooke Hershey and Mckenzie Cutter. The novice team placed second, and the advanced team placed first.

The novice team competed at state at Delaware Area Career Center Dec. 2 and placed fourth. The advanced team also competed at state Dec. 9 and placed third in their room.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Each year the Ohio FFA Foundation presents an opportunity for first-year members called the Blue Jacket Program. This year the scholarships for the jackets were donated by Farm Credit Mid-America of Wooster. One hundred FFA Jackets are provided to students across Ohio. The members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter who received a blue jacket were Brooke Nolletti, daughter of Candis and Jared Nolletti; Sophia Morris, daughter of Laura and Kyle Morris; Clara Saal, daughter of Carolyn and Mark Saal; Lilly Boreman, daughter of Mike and Terri Boreman; Haley McLaughlin, daughter of Darby and Sarah McLaughlin and McCollough Porter, son of Misty and Jeff Swegle.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter hosted its annual winter meeting to celebrate the Christmas season. During the meeting, members read minutes and reports before moving to new business. The chapter voted and passed motions on sausage sales, ag sales CDE, Spring CDEs, strawberry sales, chapter bowling, Public Speaking CDE and chapter snow tubing. The meeting was adjourned and was followed by the recreation activity, a gingerbread house/creation contest. Members divided into groups and had 20 minutes to complete the creations. Guest judges determined the winners for the most creative, Taryn Stoller and Audrey Wilcox; most festive, Ellie Hanshaw, Karissa Whisman and Kiera Whisman; and best overall, Kate Johnson, Allie Wellert and Brooke Nolletti.

•••

DANVILLE, Ohio — The Danville FFA participated in the District 7 FFA Food Science Career Development Event at Bloom Carroll High School Dec. 13. Danville placed third in the district contest. Team members were Alayna Wittel, Cody Ricketts, Catlin Ball and Ava Snively. Ten teams competed in the district contest for a total of 73 individuals.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Members of the West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to Columbus on Dec. 9 to compete at the state senior parliamentary procedure contest. The team consisted of President Jenna Sheldon, Secretary Andi Schuch, members Garrett Fowler, Hanna Bruce, Madison Ringwalt and Gabby Yates and alternate Shane Lorentz. The team placed third in the prelim room at the state contest.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter held its December meeting Dec. 11. Members were encouraged to wear an ugly sweater or Christmas apparel. After chapter business concluded, each member was asked to bring a $10 item. The evening concluded with a dessert bar.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA held its annual fruit sale and spent Dec. 8 at the Holmes County Fairgrounds creating buckets, bags and boxes of fruit. The chapter sold 637 cases of fruit and 2,117 tins of nuts for a total sale of $51,057 and a profit of almost $14,000. The top five salespeople were Andi Schuch, Derek Miller, Jenna Sheldon, Brianna Poventud and Miley Snow.

•••

OBERLIN, Ohio — The Firelands FFA kicked off its annual Christmas Family fundraiser Nov. 29. Every agricultural education class decorates a can that gets passed around every day. The fourth-period Animal and Plant Science class brought in an average of $56.49 a person to win the class challenge. The Firelands FFA chapter raised over $3,300, which was used to sponsor 33 kids in the school district.

Almost 70 FFA members and Mrs. Finnegan went shopping Dec. 7 for Christmas presents using the children’s Christmas lists, and some FFA members went shopping Dec. 18 for five more kids to finish getting gifts. All members helped wrap the gifts just in time for Christmas.

Alumni and friends who contributed to help boost the overall total donation included Trainer Joe Menges and The Kelling/Dalton Family in memory of Seth Kelling. Alumni and supporters that sponsored high school students and shopped for them to maintain the anonymity of this project included the Cornwell Family, The Tuggle Family, Alexandra Tuggle and Katy Hoffman, Woods’ Working, Olivia McGrath and Ryan Campana, Donald Crawford and Steven Jessel. Each family also received ground beef and sausage from Keets Hereford Farm.