Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 20, 2025

WEST SALEM, Ohio — All of Northwestern Wayne FFA’s officer books received gold ratings this year.

Addy Connelly earned a gold rating on the treasurer’s book, which consists of all of the chapter’s finances, including the beginning balance, receipts and disbursements.

Makenna Connelly received a gold rating on the secretary’s book, which consists of records of minutes of all correspondence for each meeting, the events that took place during each meeting and all of the incoming and outgoing correspondence for the year.

Kaylee Cherry received a gold rating on the reporter’s scrapbook, which consists of chapter-wide events and published print articles about them, the chapter website, social media posts and digital articles.

Northwestern Wayne FFA’s officers will be recognized at the Ohio FFA Convention in May for their hard work and accomplishments.

•••

CRESTON, Ohio — On Feb. 6, Norwayne FFA attended the district public speaking contest that was hosted by Northwestern FFA.

Liam Harte, an eighth-grade member, participated in creed speaking and placed fourth. For this contest, Harte had to memorize the creed, recite it and answer questions about it and his personal experience in agriculture.

Halea Taylor, a senior member, participated in the extemporaneous contest, placing second. For this contest, Taylor got 30 minutes to research a topic to give a 5-7 minute speech on and answer questions about. Taylor will move on to the state contest on March 1 at Marysville High School.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA sent seven members to the District Food Science Career Development Event at Ashland High School on Jan. 8.

During the contest, participants did a food triangle test, identified aromas, identified food safety concerns, took a test on food science and handled customer inquiries about food quality and safety.

Individually, Andi Schuch got 153 points, Grady Hawkins got 133 points, Dylan Sours got 129 points, Logan Van Dalen got 116 points, Blake Patterson got 106 points, Mason Miller got 62 points and Drake Yoder got 57 points. There were nine teams and 87 individuals in the contest. The top individual score was 206.