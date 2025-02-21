Are Ohio bucks getting bigger?

Does it seem to you that every year Ohio’s whitetail bucks seem to be getting bigger? It sure does to me and there are plenty of proud hunters who prove it annually. Matt Brunswick, a deputy and prior K-9 handler for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, has been doing a great job of filling his wall with some admirable examples.

Some will call it luck. To quote the famous general Douglas McArthur, “The best luck of all is the luck you make for yourself.” Whether it’s his family, his job or his hunting, Matt is very conscientious about spending the time required so that success with each is not an accident. When it comes to deer hunting, he spends hours patterning and identifying deer on his hunting property, as well as improving habitat varieties in strategic areas. Diligent scouting and habitat improvements can amount to a lot of work, but Matt’s efforts aren’t as atypical as they may have once been.

As a teenage hunter and later as a wildlife officer, I’ve spent a lot of time around deer and deer hunters. From the early 1970s statewide deer population of fewer than 50,000 animals to today’s number that’s a lot closer to 1 million, the population has certainly evolved — but so have hunting regulations and the hunter.

Regulations evolve

Early laws were designed to protect antlerless deer which put more pressure on the remaining bucks. The goal was to allow the deer population to grow. The limited number of deer available for harvest meant many hunters felt an urgency to kill the first buck within range. The end result was that fewer deer were reaching trophy class. Still, Ohio was quickly developing a reputation for nurturing above-average Midwestern bucks.

As the deer population grew, the Division of Wildlife implemented management permits to take limited numbers of antlerless deer from selected counties to control those burgeoning populations. This relaxation of harvest restrictions took some of the stress off of the buck population which in turn had a higher survival rate. Even so, the change was met with some hostility from rural landowners and deer hunters who felt killing doe deer was unwarranted.

As the years passed, deer populations continued to increase. When developing biological data was tabulated, a far more liberal antlerless attitude ripened among biologists while hunters and landowners had grown to understand management goals. Multiple deer limits became the norm. The doe, once considered an off-limits deity in the hunter’s mind, became a staple of filling freezers — an important change of mindset.

Hunting habits shift

When hunters were no longer limited to one deer per license year, hunting habits changed. That old adage, “You can’t eat antlers,” began to ring especially true. Even with the restriction of one buck per hunter per year, hunters could harvest venison while also becoming more selective. Allowing smaller bucks to pass had become an investment and not perceived as a sacrifice.

During this time, there was also a shift in the preferred hunting methods. Recurve and long bows had their numbers supplemented by both compound bows and crossbows which opened that hunting season to a wider range of participants. The archery ranks grew.

The unobtrusive silence of archery became especially important close to urbanized areas. Much of this land, which is less than ideal for gun hunting, is perfect for bowhunting. It allows those deer to become more hunter-accessible which can help landowners deal with deer-related damage.

Information proliferates

Hunters have also become more sophisticated in their approach to learning about deer conservation. Organizations like the National Deer Association, Whitetails Unlimited and Black Swamp Bucks Unlimited dedicate their time to educating landowners and hunters.

Magazines like North American Whitetail and Buckmasters are easily found at newsstands. Habitat and nutritional recommendations from the Division of Wildlife, Mossy Oak’s Game Keepers, Pheasants Forever and online resources have brought proven wildlife management techniques within reach of landowners and hunters.

The resulting quality deer management approach to habitat and deer harvest has resulted in a group of very selective deer hunters looking for the trophy of a lifetime every year… and they’re getting it done. They realize that management and restraint can result in future opportunities.

Hunters also deploy game cameras to photograph wildlife year-round to pattern movements and keep the user connected to the wildlife and land that they love. As a bonus, these hidden cameras document incursions by trespassers — information that’s often relayed to wildlife officers for action. This helps limit illegal killing and harassment of wildlife.

Matt Brunswick harvested an impressive deer. Using the official scoring method of the Ohio Big Bucks Club, his best non-typical deer scored 252 — 232 3/8 after deductions. It’s likely the largest non-typical buck ever taken in Hancock County and in the top half-dozen longbow harvests ever taken in Ohio. It isn’t Matt’s first record-book buck either, having grounded five others in the record book’s pages. I doubt this one will be his last — after all, Ohio is the Buckeye State. You can search the Ohio Big Bucks Club records at: https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/Wildlife/BigBuck/

“Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”

— Seneca