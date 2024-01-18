Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 18, 2024

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA would like to give Emily Schmitz a brief introduction as she will be a student teacher in the West Holmes ag department and she may be seen throughout the next few months at different FFA events.

Schmitz is from Darke County, Ohio, and attended high school at Mississinawa Valley where she was involved in FFA, student council, 4-H and cheer. She was an active FFA member for five years and an officer for four. She was involved in many career development events and also earned her state and American degrees. Her SAE involved working on the family farm, as well as raising and selling golden comet pullets. She attended Ohio State ATI for two years, obtained her Associate’s degree and then transferred to the Ohio State University where she joined the Agricultural Education Society and the Sigma Alpha Sorority.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA hosted Christmas on the Equator Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wayne County Event Center. Hillsdale, Smithville, West Holmes, Triway and Norwayne FFA chapters attended the event. The Northwestern FFA chapter was represented by Melina Conaway, Torrie Wurst, Victoria Aicone, Robby Hunt, Brooke Hershey, Makenna Connelly, Luke Wilkinson, Kace Hixson, Madison Miller, Noah Kolp, Bricen Snow, Nevaeh Kirk, Addy Connelly, Jamison Gilbert, Colton Mark, Kade Tegtmeier, Jack Morris, Keaton Harris, Kenzie Cutter, Madilyn Smith, Savannah Blount, Jonathan Burgess, Haley McLaughlin, Lilly Boreman, Alivia Welch, Madison Frazier, Triston Flinn, Taryn Stoller, Kaylee Cherry, Arianna Oring, Olivia Scarbrough Arian Means, Arianna Pettry, Nate Fulton, Jacoby Gilbert, Owen Ferriman, Carter Gasser, Aden Laney, Keith Pierson, Mallory Bloom and Kayla Cutter.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern FFA chapter rang bells for the Salvation Army Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Members signed up for a time slot of two hours at the Wooster Walmart. Bricen Snow, Luke Jenkins, Syrus Nyomo, Clara Saal, Taryn Stoller, Audrey Wilcox, Kirsten Boreman, Easton Thomas, Olivia Scarbrough, Taylor Wurst, Emma Connelly, Kade Tegtmeier, Kaleb Badger, Jacoby Gilbert, Haley Caldwell, Mallory Gilbert, Kate Johnson, Bri Lance, Addy Connelly, Jamison Gilbert, Alivia Welch, Madi Frazier, Chet McNeil, Colton Mark, Kace Hixson and Collin Rouse took turns volunteering to ring bells.

•••

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — Plymouth FFA held a breakfast and assembly to show their appreciation for local veterans Nov. 10. Veterans were invited to eat a small breakfast with students in the district and were welcome to stay for a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Every veteran in attendance at breakfast was given a goodie bag full of gifts from the Plymouth American Legion, Plymouth-Shiloh FFA Alumni and the Plymouth Branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library.

The Plymouth FFA and Plymouth Legion Post #447 worked together to surprise a local veteran. Jim Enderby and Cliff Stumbo are local veterans who have received the Purple Heart. Stumbo brought his in to show to students; however, Enderby lost his along with his other medals in a tornado many years ago. The FFA and Plymouth Legion were able to work some magic and get all of his medals replaced, including his Purple Heart. The Plymouth FFA wishes to thank Arden Kessler and Rick Dropsey for all of their work in helping to replace medals.

Students also listened to two guest speakers. Jerry Harrington spoke about his time in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972. Technical Sergeant Joshua Gorman from the 179th Cyberspace Wing Ohio Air National Guard all spoke.

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — Plymouth FFA sponsored a Self Improvement Day Dec. 8. where students participated in breakout rooms, learned about ways to cope with issues they may be facing, learned how to meditate and relax and explored many other practices to better themselves and their habits.

The students then met Canadian farmer Chris Koch, who was born without arms and legs but continued to follow his dreams.

After graduating high school, Koch moved to Calgary to pursue his secondary education. Today, when he isn’t farming, he’s traveling the world sharing his story. He carries the message “If I Can.” He chooses to not let his disadvantages get in the way of sharing his story and changing lives all over the globe.

Koch also presented to South Central High School and between his presentations at South Central High School and Plymouth-Shiloh High School, he got to jump in the combine and harvest some field corn with Jason Putt of Putt Farms in Greenwich, Ohio.

Learn more about Chris Koch and his message at ifican.ca/about.