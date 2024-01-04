Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 4, 2023

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — For the first time in West Muskingum FFA history, chapter members will go on to states after competing in the District Food Science CDE at Ridgewood High School. The event consisted of a series of activities that included smelling and assigning aromas, selecting which product was different out of three options, team product development and completed practicums on food safety and quality. The team placed second overall in the district with the highest product development score and Miah Lepi placed fifth individually. The team will advance to states in January.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — West Muskingum FFA held its chapter meeting on Dec. 13. After the meeting members had the option to stay and watch the Christmas movie, Home Alone, or to travel to Deerassic Park to participate in the Meadowbrook FFA Leadership night. At leadership night, state officers held activities with the theme “On the way to leadership.” Some of the activities included getting their leadership licenses and planning an imaginary road trip.

•••

WATERFORD, Ohio — The Waterford FFA Chapters Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team recently competed in two different contests, giving them the title of the best parliamentary procedure team in the state of Ohio. Parliamentary procedure teaches students how to run an organized meeting using “Robert’s Rules of Order.”

The district contest was held at Waterford High School where the team placed first and received a “Gold Rating.” For the 18th time in 22 years, Waterford FFA advanced to the state contest. The state contest took place on Dec. 9 at the Delaware Area Career Center. In the finals, the team finished in fifth in the state of Ohio — the 10th time in 22 years for the program to place in the top five at states. The Waterford Parli Pro Team consisted of Lanee Heiss, McKenzi Farmer, Allison Huck, Katelynn Valandingham, Taylor Starkey and Kaylie McCutcheon, and was coached by Mr. Matthew Hartline, the advisor.

•••

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA members recently competed in the District 7 Food Science CDE at Bloom Carroll High School. The event tested student’s knowledge of food safety, equipment and nutrition. Wyatt Vick took top honors among all competitors, Camron Naumovski placed second and the team placed first overall. The team will advance to the Ohio FFA Food Science CDE to be held at the Ohio State Parker Food Science lab on Jan. 13. The team consists of Wyatt Vick, Camron Naumovski, Elise DePugh, Kailee Adkins and Isaac Detty.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA members were the recipients of grants to fund SAE and community service projects this upcoming fall. Isaac Detty was awarded a $1,200 grant to combat food waste at Zane Trace through the National FFA Living to Serve program. Detty will work to divert unwrapped, usable food from the landfill and repurpose it through processing and re-packaging. So far, his program has saved over 400 pounds of food from being thrown away to date.

Two other students were given grants to fund their Supervised Ag Experience Projects in 2024. Brooklynn Fisher-Riffle and Kylie Arthur received $500 each through the SAE Grants program to build up a small business producing candy as their SAE. Already, they have produced and sold three batches of fudge in the ZT FTO Christmas Craft Show.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On Dec. 6, Zane Trace FFA fruit sale committee members assembled various fruits and nuts into baskets, boxes and bags and helped members who sold items pick them up and load for delivery. Members made three of this year’s items on sale from scratch including grape jelly, syrup and candles. The students were able to budget expenses, project sales potential and evaluate sales outcomes for the fruits sale which by the end grossed nearly $30,000 in sales.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — This year’s annual Zane Trace FFA “Coffee, College and Careers” day included nearly 50 representatives from colleges, training schools and career fields who provided career and educational opportunities to Zane Trace High School students in grades 10-12. The event was renamed “Carve Your Path Day” this year to match the slogan for the school district. Students were given 75 minutes to explore career and educational booths set up in the high school gym.

There were over 12 booths representing various medical careers from Adena Hospital, forestry and natural resources careers from Pixelle Paper Company, media careers with Mike Smith of Litter Media and law enforcement/public service careers in the Ohio Highway Patrol, Chillicothe Fire and Ross County Sheriff departments. The colleges who took part in the event include Shawnee State, Ohio State, Denison and OSU-ATI. Ag students helped prepare for the event by serving a breakfast buffet, contacting presenters, organizing rooms, assisting in scheduling and creating thank-you bags.