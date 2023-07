WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Twenty-seven Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA members attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum July 5-9. Members enjoyed participating in various activities such as line dancing, kayaking on the lake and even taking part in leadership activities with Ohio FFA state officers, camp staff and other FFA students from across the state.

