Roundup of FFA news for July 21, 2022

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA member Sarah McGraw was recently selected to represent Ohio in the Global Youth Institute of the World Food Prize. The event will be held virtually during the week of Oct. 16-21 and will feature guest speakers, workshops and opportunities for students from over 50 countries to share their ideas on solutions for food inequality.

McGraw was chosen for this opportunity from over 100 participants who presented their research papers during the Ohio World Food Prize Youth Conference at The Ohio State University in April. Her research focused on food access in the country of Tajikistan, a small, central Asian nation that has faced years of conflict and political instability.