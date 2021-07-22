Roundup of FFA news for July 22, 2021

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Members of the newly elected Zane Trace FFA officer team had a summer retreat July 6.

David Glass, of the Pickaway Progress Partnership, a former president of the chapter, discussed building professional networks and developing successful habits. Principal Ty Wertman discussed building trust and being a positive ambassador.

The officers worked on building the chapter’s program of activities for the upcoming year and prioritizing events for each month. Officers talked about bringing back several activities that were canceled last year because of the pandemic, including the Pumpkin Show Parade float, CDE competition trips, the National FFA Convention and a full chapter banquet for next spring.

The team visited Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus to donate 24 no-sew fleece blankets the chapter made with funds from its sausage breakfast this spring. They also did rock climbing and visited an escape room together.