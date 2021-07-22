Pilot program aims to improve W.Va. beef cattle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. ­— The West Virginia Department of Agriculture announced a pilot project to help increase the value of West Virginia cattle by improving cattle vigor prior to entering production channels.

The project will examine available preconditioning methods, enhancing overall herd health, the use of electronic identification tags and using a unified approach with producer engagement. The project is a joint effort between the WVDA and West Virginia University Extension Service.

The pilot project will emphasize utilizing established Beef Quality Assurance, or BQA, standards and encouraging producer and herd certification through educational seminars by subject matter experts.

These seminars will focus on a wide range of beef cattle production topics including electronic identification for cattle, the importance of traceability enhancement and record-keeping accuracy, targeted testing for production cattle diseases, how to increase biosecurity opportunities for emergency preparedness and disease prevention and other potential herd management elements.

“The idea for the pilot project originated from presentations and discussions during Commissioner Leonhardt’s annual livestock market meeting in May,” said state veterinarian James Maxwell. “Stakeholders focused a lot on how to increase consumer demand, as well as growing industry trends requiring beef products be sourced from only Beef Quality Assurance certified producers or herds.”

Targeted sampling and seminars are slated to begin in July at the Jackson County Regional Livestock Market. Jackson County Regional Livestock Market’s proprietor Roger Mitchell, who is also president of West Virginia Livestock Market Association, offered to host the pilot project after discussions in May.

If the pilot project is successful, it could be expanded to other approved tagging sites, livestock markets and other areas of the state.

For any questions or interest in this project, contact the WVDA’s Animal Health Division at 304-558-2214.