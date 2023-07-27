Roundup of FFA news for July 27, 2023

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Sarah McGraw, a senior in the Zane Trace FFA chapter, recently learned that she will be part of the Ohio delegation of students to the International World Food Prize Symposium in Des Moines, Iowa, this coming October.

McGraw was selected because of her presentation of research on food insecurity in developing countries at the Ohio Youth Institute of the World Food Prize in April at Ohio State University. She will join students and researchers from all 50 states along with over 30 different countries Oct. 24-27.

McGraw is the seventh student in Zane Trace FFA history to achieve this distinguished honor.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum located in Carrollton, Ohio, from July 5-9.

FFA camp was a fun and exciting experience for the six Fayetteville FFA members who attended — for five of them it was their first time attending FFA Camp. Everyone who attended learned about leadership, being a team player and being open to new people and ideas. Members participated in team building activities, workshops put on by the state FFA officer team, sports tournaments, the ranges and water games, and listened to guest speakers.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — On May 30 and May 31, the Hillsdale FFA officer team participated in its annual officer retreat.

The team traveled to The Ohio State University to participate in team-building activities led by Emily Schmitz to begin the retreat.

Then, it traveled to the FFA Camp in Carrollton, Ohio, where it participated in more team-building activities.

During the retreat, the officers brainstormed ideas for the upcoming school year, set goals for the chapter and participated in team building and communication exercises to better understand each other. The officer team is looking forward to putting the plan in motion and encouraging members to participate.

The 2023-2024 officer team consists of President, Seth Crytzer; Vice President, Braydon Rakovec; Secretary, Dally Meek; Treasurer, Makayla Schwendemen; Reporter, Baylee Weber; Sentinel, Rosalynne Weekley; Student Advisor, Emma Linder and Chaplain, Reed Twining.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Four members from the Hillsdale FFA Chapter attended FFA Camp located at Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio from June 5-9.

Hillsdale members Chloe Crowe, Seth Crytzer, Braydon Rakovec and Joey Swazey joined FFA members from all over Ohio at FFA Camp to participate in dances, athletics, speaking contests, chapter challenges, environmental activities, leadership workshops, meeting state officers, boating, fishing, rifle, shotgun and archery ranges, overnight campouts, service projects and more.

This opportunity was provided to Crowe, Crytzer, Rakovec and Swazey by Hillsdale FFA Alumni.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Three members of the Hillsdale FFA traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the FFA Washington Leadership Conference from June 20-25.

The Hillsdale FFA members that attended the conference — Emma Linder, Makayla Schwendeman and Baylee Weber — were able to meet and learn from FFA members from all over the country. Each day of the conference focused on a different principle, including exploration, encouragement, advocacy and service.

With a mixture of touring the city, visiting the important memorials, and touring the Capitol they were able to see what leadership is all about and where it started.

On the last day of the conference, they participated in a service project which consisted of packing oatmeal for the people in need in the D.C. area. Additionally, Linder, Schwendeman and Weber left with a Living to Serve Plan that they can implement in their community.

This opportunity was provided to Linder, Schwendeman and Weber by Hillsdale FFA Alumni.