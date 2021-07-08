Roundup of FFA news for July 8, 2021

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Four members of the West Holmes FFA chapter attended summer camp session 2.0 at FFA Camp Muskingum June 21-23.

Cora Crilow, Liberty Hendrix, Ally Ogi and Chloe Shumaker attended the camp session. While at camp, the members participated in swimming, canoeing, kayaking, motorboats, sports, leadership workshops, a scavenger hunt and a dance. They also had the opportunity to interact with State Officers and members from across the state of Ohio.

Four members of the West Holmes FFA Chapter participated in Camp Canopy June 13-18. The camp is run by the Ohio Forestry Association and held at FFA Camp Muskingum. Kalan Bowling, Laina Croskey, Wyatt Myers and Quentin Vehrs attended the camp. Throughout the week, they attended sessions on tree ID, timber cruising, forest management, silviculture, careers, wildlife ID and wildlife management. They also had the opportunity to canoe, kayak, shoot rifles, and interact with other members from across the state. At the conclusion of the camp, they competed for scholarships and participated in a graduation ceremony.

West Holmes FFA members Tyler Eichelberger, Jayme Pennell and Addison Yates participated in the Ag Mechanics Engineering Contest on June 8 and placed fifth in the state. In January, the team created a request for a proposal for a picnic table project and submitted it for evaluation. The students worked with Dave McMillen and John Zvolensky, of TAC Systems, to create the blueprints. They also worked with Holmes Lumber and Hershey Machine to obtain the supplies for the project. This was the first time West Holmes had a team compete in the contest.

Members of the West Holmes FFA participated in the Nashville Memorial Day Parade on May 31. Thirteen members of the chapter participated in the parade to honor our veterans and celebrate our freedom.