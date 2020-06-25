Roundup of FFA news for June 25, 2020

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — During the week of May 18, the Miami Trace FFA chapter held their annual banquet electronically, posting new videos on their Facebook page daily. The chapter recognized members, advisors, parents and other community members that helped make the last year a success.

Miami Trace FFA Alumni presented scholarships to Samantha Sever, Morgan Eggleton, Regan Hagler and Cole Enochs. The Wendt Group Scholarship went to Aubrey McCoy and Anita Pursell. Aubrey Schwartz and Grant DeBruin received the Steven Bennett Scholarship. Kylie Pettit was the recipient of the Mark Garland Scholarship. Anita Pursell received the Evans Family Scholarship.

There were two recipients of the Justin Stuckey Scholarship: Dawson Wallace and Victoria Waits. The Farmer’s School Scholarship was awarded to Schwartz, Kahlin Orso, Ben Speakman and Corbin Hastings. Morgan Eggleton received the AgCo corporation scholarship. Matthew Warner received the Billy Jo scholarship.

Dale Mayer and Jim and Melissa Garland received the Honorary Chapter Degree.

The chapter recognized the top sellers from its fruit and strawberry sales. It also had 10 State FFA Degree recipients. They are Wyatt Atley, Kyler Batson, Graham Carson, Addison Little, Derek Mitchem, Kylie Pettit, Ben Speakman, Lahni Stachler, Gracee Stewart and Lydia Zwoll. These members will receive their degrees at the State FFA Convention.

Four members are receiving their American Degrees this year from the chapter. They are Cassie Baird, Meri Grace Carson, Trevor Pursell and Andrea Robinson. American Degree recipients will receive their degrees at the National FFA Convention.

The freshman leadership award recipients were Caleb Bennett, Jacob Cline, Austin Etzler, Jenna Goddard, Natalie Lindsey, Hillary McCoy, Eli Miller, Kelsey Pettit, Charles Sever and Mara Simonson.

The sophomore leadership award recipients were Bryce Bennett, Drew Black, Connor Collins, Tyler Cummings, Blayne Ferguson, Lexi Hagler, Madison Johnson, Emily Moser, Weston Pettit, Emily Taylor and Kennedy Worley.

Junior leadership award winners were Atley, Kyler Adkins, Batson, Graham Carson, Brandon Fenner, Derek Mitchem, Taylor Moore, Lahni Stachler, Gracee Stewart, Matthew Webb and Zwoll.

Senior leadership award recipients were DeBruin, Morgan Eggleton, Shana Lott, Aubrey McCoy, Kylie Pettit, Anita Pursell, Schwartz, Samantha Sever, Waits and Warner.

The Outstanding FFA Member Awards for the chapter were Schwartz, Kelsey Pettit, Kylie Pettit, Bryce Bennett, Tyler Cummings, Weston Pettit, Connor Collins, Lahni Stachler, Waits and Caleb Bennett.

This year’s Star Greenhand was Kelsey Pettit. The Star Farmer for 2020 was Schwartz. The Star Chapter Agribusiness Member was Kylie Pettit.

The Miami Trace FFA gave out several FFA Scholarship Awards. The freshman scholarships went to 34 freshmen. There were 34 freshman scholarship winners, 24 sophomore scholarship award winners, six junior scholarship award winners and 11 senior scholarship winners.

The newly-elected 2020-2021 FFA officers are president Graham Carson, vice president Lahni Stachler, secretary Hidy Kirkpatrick, treasurers Weston Pettit and Blayne Ferguson, reporter Emily Moser, publicity reporter Kennedy Worely, student advisor Bryce Bennett, sentinel Dylan Farley, growing leaders Kelsey Pettit, building communities Caleb Bennett and strengthening ag Drew Black.

OBERLIN, Ohio — This year represents the 66th year for the Firelands FFA Parent-Member Banquet. Due to restrictions on large gatherings because of Covid-19, the banquet speakers were pre-recorded and a YouTube video was created from the recordings. The banquet premiered on May 26th at 6:30 p.m. The banquet can be viewed at https://youtu.be/fnUTyNXdEHg.

Newly inducted 2020-2021 officers are president Donald Crawford, vice president Steven Jessel, secretary Kelsey Hardwick, treasurer Katelyn Konicek, reporter Morgan DiCesare, sentinel Logan Galloway, student advisor Noah Galloway and assistants Holden Harker, Randi Johanssen and Matthew Schnell.

The Star Greenhand is Harker. Star Chapter is Madison Chenoweth. Star Junior is Crawford. The Star Senior is Taylor Kenska.

AgCredit also awards one member the 110% Award for consistently going above and beyond. The student who earned this award is Chance Coultrip.

The Greenhand Degree went to 29 first-year members. The Chapter Degree went to 23 members. Six members earned their State Degrees. Three members, Sean Miller, Zach Born and Morgan Nance, have submitted applications for the American Degree, which are being evaluated at the national level. Degrees will be awarded at the National Convention in October in Indianapolis.

Scholarship awards went to 19 chapter members.

Several members placed at the district or state level in proficiency awards for their Supervised Agricultural Experiences. They included Born, Konicek, Keith Cornwell, Kaleb Carver and Jessel. The chapter also recognized its top competitors in Career Development Events this year.

The chapter recognized the top three sellers for its fruit sale fundraisers: Kenska, in first place, Michael Ranney, in second place, and Cornwell, in third place.

The Supreme Exhibitor this year is Teah Hildebrandt.