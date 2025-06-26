Roundup of FFA news for June 26, 2025

By -
0
3
black river camp
Four members of the Black River FFA — Rylee Howard, Carlee Mennell, Caleb Howard and Aidan Sas — recently returned from an unforgettable week at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. (Submitted photo)

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Four members of the Black River FFA — Rylee Howard, Carlee Mennell, Caleb Howard and Aidan Sas — recently returned from a week at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum.

Throughout the week, students had the opportunity to connect with FFA members from across the state while participating in a wide variety of activities. Campers enjoyed athletic tournaments and waterfront adventures such as kayaking and fishing and gained hands-on experience in shooting sports. In addition to the recreational opportunities, students participated in leadership development workshops led by the 2025 Ohio FFA State Officer Team.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY