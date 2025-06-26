Roundup of FFA news for June 26, 2025

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Four members of the Black River FFA — Rylee Howard, Carlee Mennell, Caleb Howard and Aidan Sas — recently returned from a week at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum.

Throughout the week, students had the opportunity to connect with FFA members from across the state while participating in a wide variety of activities. Campers enjoyed athletic tournaments and waterfront adventures such as kayaking and fishing and gained hands-on experience in shooting sports. In addition to the recreational opportunities, students participated in leadership development workshops led by the 2025 Ohio FFA State Officer Team.