Roundup of FFA news for June 7, 2018

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On May 4-5, the West Holmes FFA chapter competed at State FFA Convention as state proficiency finalists. As finalists, the members are in the top four FFA members in the state in their respective proficiency award areas.

In agricultural processing, Logan Schlauch placed fourth at state. In beef production placement, Chris Vansickle placed fourth. In dairy production entrepreneurship, John Hughes placed first. In dairy production entrepreneurship, Chase Stitzlein placed third.

In diversified horticulture, Drew Mast placed third. In home/community development, Logan Schlauch placed third. In nursery operations, Marissa Lamp placed third. In swine production entrepreneurship, Taylor Feikert placed fourth.

John Hughes has earned an opportunity to compete at the national level this summer, where he has a chance at being named a National Finalist.

Nine members of the chapter were awarded the State Degree.

At State FFA Convention, these following Juniors received their State Degree, a tremendous FFA accomplishment. State Degrees; John Hughes’s SAE was in dairy, Taylor Feikert’s SAE was in swine, Abby Rohr’s SAE was in beef, Logan Schlauch’s SAE was in dairy and home and community development, Gabby Sherman’s SAE was in beef, Mariah Miller’s SAE was in swine, Anna Irwin’s SAE was in goats, Laura Irwin’s SAE was in goats, and Hunter Smith’s SAE was in beef. These members have reached the second highest degree level an FFA member can possess. They have achieved a great accomplishment.

On May 26, the West Holmes FFA co-hosted the Mid Ohio Lamb Classic, or the MOLC, with the Hiland FFA chapter. This show is a chance for people from all over Ohio to compete with their lamb.

On May 24, members went to Harvest Ridge Fairgrounds to begin setting up. They placed mulch, sawdust and tables to make up a show ring. There were 256 lambs present.

First place went to Ian Johnson; second, Neveah Powers; third, Seth Wasilewski; fourth, Mylee Shatto; and fifth, Margo Sturgis.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA recently held the chapter’s 56th annual banquet meeting. More than 300 members and guests were present for the program that began with dinner, silent auction and a cake auction with auctioneer Andrea Shearer.

Proceeds from the live auction were donated to a local family.

This state gold rating chapter is one of 24 in the state that will advance to the National FFA Convention for evaluation for the National Chapter Award out of 75 chapters completing the applications.

The 2017-2018 honorary chapter members were Vickie Mennell and Cathy Aviles. The Black River FFA Chapter presented $200 scholarships to Seniors Eric Cordonnier and Callee Aviles.

The 2017 Senior Quiz team members, Hannah Abfall, Callee Aviles and Cori Aviles, achieved 12th in the National FFA Quiz contest.

Two members, Brandon Heath and Joey Rochford, achieved the American Degree. They will attend the National FFA Convention for the presentation. Four members earned the State FFA Degree: Morgan Czarny, Breanna Clifford, Hannah Heath, and Jeffery Owen.

Career Tech Honors Diploma recipients were Callee Aviles, Clifford and Heath. The Star Discovery Award went to Chloee Howard.

The Star Greenhand was awarded to Molly Cordonnier. The Star Chapter Farmer was awarded to Cori Aviles. The Star Junior was awarded to Mitchell Young. The Senior DeKalb Award was awarded to Callee Aviles.

The 110% Awards were: eighth grade, Howard; freshman, Kaitlyn Long; sophomore, Cori Aviles; junior, Hannah Moska; and senior, Callee Aviles. The Overall 110% Award was presented to Callee Aviles.

The top scholar awards were presented to Noelle Cross, eighth grade; freshman, Hope Diaz; sophomore, Cori Aviles; junior, Ella Yoder; and senior, Kelly Wilson.

Earning gold ratings on their officer notebooks were Secretary Cori Aviles and Junior Secretary Howard; Treasurer Anna Shearer and Junior Treasurer Cordonnier, Reporter Abfall and Junior Reporter Amanda Mycek.

Junior Parliamentarian Alexa Shearer took on the Capital Challenge and presented to state legislators why to institute canine units in school for safety purposes.

The Novice Parliamentary Procedure team placed 12th overall at state with Alexa Shearer, Cordonnier, Howard, Kaitlyn Long, Jared Bradford, Mycek, Diaz, Joe Mennell and Kiersten Hendershot on the team.

In the State Job Interview, Anna Shearer placed sixth, Cordonnier placed seventh and placing eighth was Cole Haswell.

The Greenhand Quiz team placed second with Cross (fourth), Cordonnier (22nd), Cannon Jackson (25th), Howard (32nd), Mycek (41st), Bradford (71st), Hendershot (85th), and Becca Stroud (157th) over 2,069 other individuals.

The Agricultural Power Diagnostic Team placed seventh at state with Eric Cordonnier (20th) and Anthony Liberty (27th).

The Middle School Nature Interpretation State team placed first with Trent Youngeberg (first), William Blicha (second), Amanda Mycek (fourth), and Jenna Hamilton (seventh).

The State Middle School Horse Judging Team placed first with Howard (first), Abigail Groesser (second), Madison Bias (third), and Melanie Grove (ninth).

The General Livestock Team earned 16th place with Diaz, M. Cordonnier, Breanna Clifford, Callee Aviles, Alexa Shearer, Kaitlyn Long, Brianna Englehart, Cori Aviles, Anna Shearer and Moskall.

The Middle School General Livestock Team earned first place with Jared Bradford (fourth), Kaylie Long (14th), Allison Herbert (12th), and Gracey Moskal (18th).

The top fruit sales awards were earned by Callee Aviles and Cori Aviles tied in first with $1,742 each, Chloee Howard placed second with $828 in sales, Jared Bradford was third with $787 in sale, Brianna Englehart in fourth with $659 in sales and Austin Hendrix in fifth with $648 sold.

New officers installed were Cori Aviles, president; M. Cordonnier, vice president; Chloee Howard, secretary; Jared Bradford, treasurer; Katlyn Kubitz, reporter; Shay Ladina, student adviser, Joe Mennell, sentinel; Melanie Groove, chaplin; Amanda Mycek, historian; and Cassady Mrakuzic, parliamentarian.