Roundup of FFA news for March 20, 2025

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members participated in the virtual District Nursery Landscape on Feb. 7 and the state contests on Feb.11 and 25. After districts, the team was sitting 17th in the state and fifth in the district. Team members included Colby Long, Madison Ringwalt, Claire Drzazga, Rowan Holasek and Jenna Zimmerly.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA had several members selected to be state finalists for their individual Supervised Agricultural Experience applications and FFA officer books.

The following students were named SAE proficiency finalists and will go through a virtual interview on March 20 before having results announced on stage at the State Convention in May. Ian Barr, a senior, and is competing in Equine Science Entrepreneurship. Tyler Zimmerly, a recent graduate of West Holmes High School, is competing in Forest Management Products. Junior Grady Hawkins competed in Forest Management Products. Senior Hayden Smith competed in Beef Entrepreneurship. Wyatt Schlauch has been named a Star State Farmer finalist. His SAE involves working on Velvet View Farms and raising his own herd of dairy cattle.

He has also started his own custom clipping and sale preparation business and works with embryo transfer with his herd of cattle.

Secretary Garrett Fowler, Treasurer Shane Lorentz and Reporter Jenna Sheldon all received gold ratings for their individual officer books.

Members who applied for their State Degrees include: Claire Drzazga, Ava Eberhard, Grady Hawkins, Cassidy Holasek, Rowan Holasek, Blake Patterson, Madison Ringwalt, Jarrett Schafer, Hayden Smith, Sophia Stitzlien, Logan Van Dalen and Jenna Zimmerly.

West Holmes alumni who received their State FFA degree and applied for national evaluation include: Maison Carter, Laina Croskey, Maren Drzazga, John Maloney, Derek Miller, Wyatt Myers, Taelor, Bree Pringle, Wyatt Schlauch, Torrie Savage, and Tyler Zimmerly.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA chapter, a satellite program of Great Oaks Career Campuses, held its annual invitational and District 9 Career Development Event Judging Contest On March 8.

Nine contest areas took place between the Fayette County Fairgrounds and Miami Trace High School. A total number of 1,085 FFA and 4-H members were present.

The contest areas consisted of: agronomy, dairy cattle evaluation, milk quality products, meats evaluation, equine management, general livestock, wildlife, nature interpretation and poultry evaluation.

In the Agronomy CDE contest, Miami Trace placed first out of 16 teams. Team members include: Garrett Carson (top individual), Lily Waddle (third individual), Hunter Havens, Justin Etzler, Elizabeth Waddle, Nic Lindsey, Paul Lambert and Gabe Carson.

Miami Trace placed second in the Dairy Cattle Evaluation competition out of 22 teams. Team members included River Havens, Luke Bennett, Hannah Cummings, Mallory Johnson and Natalie Arnold.

The Equine Management team, which includes Taylor Payton, Paige Fitzgerald and Emma Bower, finished 13th out of 32 teams with Taylor Payton placing second as an individual.

The General Livestock team finish eighth as a team with with members Emily Reeves, Gus Wilt, Dane Wilt, Sam Stoughton, Landri Adams, Morgan Pitstick, Kayden Butler and Jocie Wilt.

In the Milk Quality and Products contest area members Karley Hicks, Jenna Bainter, and Lily Siler finished 10th for their performance identifying cheese varieties and testing milk quality.

Dylan Ely was the lone contestant for Miami Trace in the Nature Interpretation CDE where he placed 21st as an individual.

Lastly, the Poultry Evaluation team finished in second place. Team member Kamika Bennett placed third. The team also included Cole Whiteside, Emma Eggleton, Anna Eggleton and Molly Whiteside.

The chapter would like to extend a special thank you to the following organizations and people who generously donated resources and time to the contest: Dusty Bohl, Havens Holsteins, Bennett Jerseys, Lee Hesler, Eades Family, Fayette County Senior Fairboard, OSU Poultry Club, OSU Agronomy Club, Dave Snyder, Jeff Bennett, Real McCoy Genetics, WD Club Lambs, Buckeye Illini Genetics, Cottrill Cattle, WFO Club Calves, Brock & Amber Wilt, Kay Tracy, Wayne Arnold, BJ Jackson, All-N-One 4-H Club, Prime Meats & Deli, Fayette Soil and Water staff and everyone else who helped out at the competition.