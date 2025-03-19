Reader: Alan Guebert shines light on dark corners of ag world

Dear Editor:

As a long time subscriber, I can’t help but notice that certain opinion columns written by Alan Guebert are bound to annoy some readers of this terrific newspaper.

I may not always agree with his opinions, but Mr. Guebert cites sources that are factual and support his writings.

He is shining light into some very dark corners of an agricultural world that some would prefer to remain hidden.

In today’s overheated political world, we need, more than ever, a voice like Alan Guebert’s that reminds us to think for ourselves and look beyond the obvious to see what is real. Not what we wish were real.

Craig Thoricht

Doylestown, Ohio