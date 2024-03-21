Roundup of FFA news for March 21, 2024

OBERLIN, Ohio — Firelands FFA finished first at the Ohio Farm and Agribusiness Management Career Development Event, advancing to the national contest in October. This the second time Firelands FFA has competed in this event.

Individually, Garrett Schlechter clinched the top spot in the state, Jocelyn Bednar secured fifth place, Kyleigh Klingshirn claimed ninth and Grace Tansey ranked nineteenth out of 1,041 total Ohio FFA members who competed.

OBERLIN, Ohio — Firelands FFA were recently recognized with Ohio FFA Evaluation of Agricultural Proficiency Awards. Callie Finnegan earned top four in Ohio for Equine Entrepreneurship. Ava Fontaine earned top four in Ohio in Equine Placement. Jolee Wissinger earned top four in Ohio in Forestry Products Placement. Garrett Schlechter earned top four in Ohio in Diversified Crop Placement. Kyleigh Klingshirn earned top four in Ohio in Accounting.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — A West Holmes FFA team of Garrett Fowler, Derek Miller, Tyler Zimmerly and Logan VanDalen finished fifth at State Ag Sales on March 11 in Columbus. Individually, Fowler was 10th, Miller was 16th, Zimmerly was 26th and VanDalen was 54th.

The team advanced to the state competition after placing first in District Ag Sales at Norwayne High school on Feb. 21.

•••

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA competed at the Southeastern Ohio Invitational CDE judging contest on March 8, earning admirable finishes in the livestock judging, meat judging, vet science and wildlife competitions.

The livestock judging team placed fifth out of 40 teams. Individually, Kailee Adkins placed 14th, Sadie Swepston placed 18th, Mary Helber placed 38th and Ashleigh Hupp placed 90th. In the meats CDE, Wyatt Vick placed seventh and Charley Clyne placed 11th. Sarah Mcgraw placed fifth out of 51 contestants in the vet science contest. The wildlife CDE team placed fourth. Individually Connor Smith placed eighth, Isaac Detty placed 10th, Peyton Arthurs placed 23rd and Braylon Lowery placed 50th.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter attended the Marysville Career Development Event on March 2 to participate in judging contests that included dairy cattle, general livestock and milk quality. The members who competed include Jacoby Gilbert, Jake Howman, Chet McNeil, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Jamison Gilbert, Kade Tegtmeier, Triston Flinn, Mallory Gilbert and Evan McKay.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern Wayne FFA Agricultural Sales team finished 17th at the state competition on March 11 in Columbus. A team of Emma Connelly, Kade Tegtmeier, Preston Wilcox, Jacoby Gilbert and Brooke Hershey finished first at the district competition on Feb. 27 to advance to the state contest.

A Northwestern Wayne FFA team of Jacoby Gilbert, Chet McNeil and Madison Miller competed in the Dairy Cattle Career Development Event at Ohio State ATI on Feb. 24.

Jamison Gilbert and Brooke Hershey represented Northwestern Wayne FFA in the Public Speaking CDE at at GlenOak High School on Feb. 8. Gilbert placed sixth in the extemporaneous category and Hershey placed sixth for reciting the FFA Creed.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern Wayne FFA hosted a silent auction bake sale on Feb. 9 to benefit Forget-Me-Not Baskets organization.