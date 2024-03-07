Roundup of FFA news for March 7, 2024

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA conducted its annual member awards banquet in the high school gymnasium following a catered meal in the cafeteria on Feb. 28. Approximately 238 members, parents and guests were in attendance. Scholarship awards were given to members with a 3.5 or higher overall GPA, including Jesse Wolford, Lilly Wires, Bryar Householder, Dylan Springer, Andy Rettig, Ariel Atkinson, Jeffrey Cook, Wyatt Frost, Sam King, Zeke Proudfoot, Peyton Riel, Aidan Riggle, Jasmine Smith, Isabelle Bostic, Miranda Fawcett, Ava Page, Caden Ridenour, Hunter Schrienk and Rylan Winkler.

American Degree recipients. Trenton Comer, Kalvin Gallwitz, Alexandria Magers and Joci Totten were recognized as American FFA Degree recipients. Hayden Baker and Blake Elliott were recognized for achieving the State FFA Degree. They will receive their degrees at the State FFA Convention on May 3.

Officers. Officer pins were presented to the newly elected 2024-25 team, including Dylan Springer, president; Hayden Baker, vice president; Mackenzie Wilson, secretary; Blake Elliott, treasurer; Aiden Kapper, reporter; Quentin White, sentinel; Braylon Evans, student advisor; Kylie Griffith, historian; Miranda Fawcett, parliamentarian, and Will Stokes, chaplain. A retiring officer plaque was presented to Jesse Wolford, who served as secretary.

CDEs. Fifty-six different FFA members were presented with career development event awards and recognized for competing in one or more of the chapter’s seventeen different district elimination or state-level contests.

Greenhand Degree. First-year members received the Greenhand Degree, including Karlee Beckett, Koltin Beckett, Wesley Boggs, Isabelle Bostic, Weston Bostic, Kaden Burgess, Gaetano Capodicasa, Derek Carson, Logan Clark, Dakota Cooper, Bracen Davis, Jimmy Diehl, Robbie Downes, Jared Elswick, Miranda Fawcett, Quinten French, Madilyn Frost, Nathan Gardner, Devin Garrett, Jeremy Gilbert, Kylie Griffith, Gabriel Hanners, Keagan Harris, Peyton Harris, Thadeus Hartman, Jacyahna Hogan, Mason Keener, Will Kirk, Braxton Lahmon, Ethan Lamkins, Waylon Martin, Travis Mathes, Steven McElroy, Michael Metcalf, Ava Page, Earl Paaswe, Maliq Ramos, Caden Ridenour, Anthony Schaade, Hunter Schrienk, Gracie Smith, Will Stokes, Ashton Tarrh, Gavin Warth, Rylan Winkler and Lilly Wires.

Chapter Degree. The second-year members who received the Chapter Degree, included Alex Anderson, Ariel Atkinson, Jeffrey Cook, Owen Cunningham, Landen Davis, Peyton Finch, Wyatt Frost, Zayne Grennell, Sam King, Joseph Lively, Dmetrius Negron, Zeke Proudfoot, Peyton Riel, Aidan Riggle, Gianna Ruhe, Brylan Smail, Jasmine Smith, Mackenzie Wilson and Jesse Wolford.

Third- and fourth-year awards. Third-year award plaques were presented to Hayden Baker, Allison Boggs, Blake Elliott, Braylon Evans, Bryar Householder, Aiden Kapper, Andy Rettig, Dylan Springer, Quentin White and Raelynn Williams. Nate Cunningham earned fourth year honors.

Star awards. Ava Page earned her Star Greenhand award. Ariel Atkinson, Mackenzie Wilson, Zeke Proudfoot and Landen Davis earned their Star Chapter Degrees. Hayden Baker, Dylan Springer, Blake Elliott, Braylon Evans, Quentin White and Aidan Kapper were recognized as Outstanding Juniors and Jesse Wolford was recognized as an Outstanding Senior. Jesse Wolford, Blake Elliott and Aiden Kapper were presented outstanding service awards for their state gold-rated officer books. Hayden Baker, first place, and Mackenzie Wilson, second place, were presented the outstanding achievement award as the chapter’s top fruit salesmen.

Honorary Chapter Degree. The Honorary Chapter Degree was presented to adults who have contributed outstanding service to the East Knox FFA. This award went to East Knox Local School District Treasurer Jessi Busenburg and former East Knox FFA member Nick Hardesty. The chapter’s 24th VIP award was presented to 35-year school board member Larry Campbell for his continued support of the East Knox FFA chapter.

In 2018 the chapter started a new award for adults who have continually given tremendous support to the East Knox FFA, named the Didinger Service Award in honor of Carol and her husband the late Gary Didinger. The inaugural award was presented to Carol Didinger with six additional recipients since then. This year the eighth and ninth Didinger Service Awards were presented to Craig Campbell and Lou Baker for their continuous and tireless support of the East Knox FFA.

The East Knox FFA would like to thank all who have contributed to their success throughout the year.

•••

BELOIT, Ohio — West Branch High School celebrated FFA Week with a cornhole tournament, bale toss, pajama day and a blue and gold day. Additionally, members woke up early Feb. 23 to cook a breakfast consisting of sausage, eggs, pancakes, scrapple and bacon for the class and staff.

BELOIT, Ohio — West Branch FFA participated in a general and dairy livestock competition at Ohio State ATI equine center Feb. 24. The dairy livestock judging team placed eighth in the competition, while the general livestock team placed 33rd. Alex Campbell led the general livestock team by placing 39th out of over 150 students. The participants judged swine, sheep, beef cattle, dairy cattle and goats. West Branch will participate in its next judging competition at Ashland University March 16.

•••

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Placing second out of a field of 80, Wyatt Vick led Zane Trace FFA’s Biotechnology team to a fourth-place finish at the state Biotechnology CDE on Feb. 2 at the Ohio Department of Agriculture in Reynoldsburg. Vick, Charley Clyne, Camron Naumovski and Kailee Adkins improved on their eighth-place finish last year and secured the chapter’s first banner in the Biotechnology CDE by completing various individual lab skills and preparing a group response to a current issue in biotechnology.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA Ag Sales team finished fifth at the District 7 career development event on Feb. 13 at Johnstown High School. Isaac Detty, Sarah McGraw, Camron Naumovski and Elise DePugh fielded the first Ag Sales team for the chapter in eight years.

Additionally, DePugh competed in the Extemporaneous speaking contest, finishing seventh, and McGraw placed fifth in the Advanced Prepared speaking contest.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio FFA Vice President at Large Laruen Thornhill visited Zane Trace FFA on Feb. 8 to lead students in workshops to improve their communication skills and teamwork and share lessons that she has learned as a part of the state officer team. Thornhill also shared her experiences from the International Leadership Trip to Australia and joined the chapter for its February chapter meeting and meal.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA Chapter held its 46th annual sausage breakfast in the cafeteria on Feb. 2. Forty-seven members helped to serve pancakes, homemade sausage, coffee and orange juice to a total of 776 people, raising nearly $6,000 for charity. The proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Ross County Junior Fair, The Pete Dunkle Scholarship and the Ohio FFA Organization. The FFA would like to thank Jan Detty, Bob Dunn, Katrina Smith, Gina Davis, Kevin Prickett, Mike Boedeker and the Zane Trace Adult Farmers for all of their help and thank the community for their support.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — During the District and Regional Evaluation in February, members of the West Holmes FFA were evaluated on their individual Supervised Agricultural Experience applications and FFA officer books. This year the chapter was represented by three members who submitted officer books, 11 members who applied for proficiency awards, 16 members who applied for State Degrees, one member who applied for a Star State Degree and seven members who applied for American Degrees.

Eight West Holmes FFA members were named Proficiency Finalists — top 4 in the state — and will go through a virtual interview on March 21 before having results announced on stage at the state convention in May. Ian Barr and Bree Pringle are competing in Equine Science Entrepreneurship. Maren Drzazga is competing in Diversified Livestock. Garrett Houin is competing in Equine Placement and Environmental Sciences and Natural Resource Management. Derek Miller is competing in Beef Entrepreneurship. Tyler Zimmerly is competing in Forestry. John Maloney and Laina Croskey are competing in Ag Services. Members who submitted applications to the district level and did not make state finalists included Jenna Zimmerly, who was first in Small Animal Production; Hayden Smith, who was second in Beef Entrepreneurship and Grady Hawkins, who was thrird in Forestry.

Wyatt Schlauch applied for a Star State Degree. His SAE involves working on Velvet View Farms and raising his own herd of dairy cattle. He has also started his own custom clipping and sale preparation business and works with embryo transfer with his herd of cattle.

Secretary Andi Schuch, Treasurer Claire Drzazga and Reporter Garrett Fowler received gold ratings for their officer books and will receive their awards on stage at the state convention in May.

Members who applied for their State Degrees include Colby Long, Alexa Tate, Alex Pringle, Gabe Averbukh, Casey Ogi, Garrett Fowler, Torrie Savage, Keith Hawkins, Ian Barr, Miley Snow, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Quentin Vehrs, Gabby Yates, Tyler Zimmerly and Madison Pearce-Laferty. State degrees will be awarded at the state convention in May.

Some alumni members also applied for their American Degrees, which be awarded on stage at the National Convention in November if approved in July. Those who applied include Olivia Gerber, Garrett Houin, Jess Miller, Pacee Miller, Alysa Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt and Becca Schuch.

•••

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA members Ashley Stands and Bella Nardechia are being recognized for being proficient in their respective SAEs. Stands SAE consists of managing her vegetable crop business, Six Kids Sweetcorn. Nardecchia raises laying hens and sells her eggs for a profit. They will be interviewed this spring and will receive their final place in May at the Ohio FFA Convention.

•••

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — West Muskingum FFA celebrated FFA week with spirit wear suggestions and activities each day. Tuesday was pajama day and the Strengthening Ag committee visited the middle school to talk about FFA with the eighth-grade students. Wednesday was flannel day and students could participate in an FFA emblem search throughout the halls. They also held their February chapter meeting, made dog toys for their animal shelter drive and finished off Wednesday with a teacher appreciation dinner, featuring a taco bar. Thursday was America day and the Sheridan cornhole competition. Friday was FFA apparel day and students were able to participate in FFA trivia questions for a chance to win a prize.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Some West Muskingum FFA members recently earned recognition for their supervised agricultural experiences and their proficiency applications. Kiah Wallace placed second and Kenley Piccone placed third in the district for the Small Animal Production and Care Proficiency Award. Kaylei McHenry placed first and Abby Crum placed fourth in the district for the Accounting Award. Cydney Ray placed first in the district for Swine Production-Placement.

Additionally, West Muskingum FFA Chapter has five applicants advancing to the state finals as they are rated in the top 4 in all of Ohio. Abby Crum placed in the top 4 for Organic Ag, Vegetable Production and Turf Grass Management. Joey Quick is a top 4 finalist for Nursery Operations. Kaylei McHenry placed in the top 4 for Diversified Livestock Production and Goat Production. Zach Dunn placed in the top 4 for Turf Grass Management. Abi Elswick is a top 4 finalist for Agriculture Sales-Placement. The state finalists will be interviewed in late March and find out their final placings at the state convention in May.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — West Muskingum FFA hosted the District Ag Sales contest. Its team consisted of Abby Crum, Maria Hill, Gavin Mickey and Nathan Eltringham. The team placed second in the district and qualified for the state contest. Abby Crum tied in second place, individually.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Reporter Miah Lepi, Secretary Abby Crum and Treasurer Hannah Roberts all earned gold ratings for their officer books.