Roundup of FFA news for May 1, 2025

ASHLAND, Ohio — On April 5, the Ashland FFA chapter had an amazing turnout for our 2024-2025 banquet.

For the first time, the chapter was able to hold a dinner before the program, catered by South Street Grill. During the program, the chapter recognized all Career Development Event and Leadership Development Event participants, honorary chapter degrees, leadership awards, gold ratings, seniors and watched the year-in-review video.

This year’s Honorary Chapter Degrees were presented to Stephen Paramore, Rod Cheyney and Josh Packard.

Mallory Betson received the Star Discovery Award and Finnegan Burras was honored as the Top Eighth Grader. Sydney Spellman earned the Star Greenhand Award while Hannah McNaull was named Top Freshman. Emily Coffman received the Star Chapter Award and Emma Martin was recognized as the Top Sophomore. Haley McNaull was awarded the Star Farmer title and Nick Cartwright was named Top Junior. Ava Mahoney received the Dekalb Award and Sage Runion was honored as the Top Senior.

Chapter Reporter Sydney Spellman was recognized for her Gold-Rated Reporter’s Book. Sydney will receive her award at the Ohio FFA State Convention on May 2. There were 22 seniors recognized at the banquet. The chapter wishes them success in their future endeavors.

Before the dessert reception, Ava Mahoney installed the 2025–2026 Ashland FFA Chapter Officers. The newly elected team includes President Haley McNaull, Vice President Nick Cartwright, Student Advisor Noah Sobish, Secretary Emma Martin, Assistant Secretary Jada Reynolds, Treasurer Sydney Spellman, Assistant Treasurer Dominic Smith, Reporter Hannah McNaull, Assistant Reporter Emily Coffman, Sentinel Oliver Harpster, Chaplain Allie Heckmaan, Parliamentarian Thomas O’Toole, Facilities Manager Brandon Keiser, Historian Ryan Eberling and Career Center Liaison Austin Collins.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On April 7, members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter participated in the State Floriculture Career Development Event. After competing in the district competition, Makenna Connelly, Addy Connelly, Kate Johnson and Brooke Hershey competed at the state level. This CDE includes the arrangement of flowers to form bud vases, corsages, boutonneiere and many other floral arrangements.

•••

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — The Plymouth FFA banquet was held on March 29 at Plymouth High School. After dinner, the chapter recognized local farmers Leonard Felty, Nick Laferty, Dave Shepherd and Tom Kranz with gifts for their support.

First-year Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and second-year Plant and Animal students who earned their Greenhand Degree included Madison Conley, Katie Cook, Jackson Fidler, Xavier Heifner, Karsyn Steele-Adkins, Christopher Whittington, Makayla Bowman, Kensley Burrer, Gwen Cave, Lucas Distl, Kailynn Leroux, Maliyah Leroux, Carson Lewis, Isaiah Miller, Erika Montry, Blake Oney, Hunter Oney, Lance Rowe, Mason Stine, Gus Sutter and Bently Tayor.

The state Food Science CDE team — Ava Stine, Katelyn Swingle, Chiyo Harris, and Mya Stine — was recognized and awarded half-zip hoodies. Special congratulations went to Katelyn Swingle for placing fifth individually at the state competition.

Third-year members and Chapter FFA Degree recipients were recognized. This included: Taylor Dean, Lincoln Distl, Kamryn Hall, Chiyo Harris, Luke Kelbly, Seth Love, Kaylee Martin, Presley Martin, Madison Montgomery, Anthony Moore, Benji Oney, Hunter Shepard, Mya Stine, Kelsey Surgener, Dallas Thompson and Adelyn Voorhees.

Students who earned FFA letters included First-year “P” recipients Kendall Oakley, Matthew Gillum, Chiyo Harris, Mya Stine, Adelyn Voorhees and Aly Lewis. Second-year pocket patch recipients were Nicole Beverage, Colton Hass, Morgan Follett, Zach Miller and Kyrsten Caudill. Third-year pin recipients were Kristen Swingle, Katelyn Swingle and Ava Stine.

Nicole Beverage, Morgan Follett and Ava Stine were recognized for earning their State FFA Degrees.

Seniors Ki Barber, Kyrsten Caudill, Brianna Flanagan, Matthew Gillum, Colton Hass, Kansas Huston, Jack Kelbley, Zach Miller, Ava Stine, Katelyn Swingle and Kristen Swingle were celebrated by Advisor Laura Ringler. FFA President Katelyn Swingle delivered her retiring address and received the 110% Award from Carrie Schlechter and Ringler. The outstanding and most involved students for 2024–2025 were Madison Conley, Morgan Follett, Luke Kelbley, Kendall Oakley, Chiyo Harris, Kailynn Leroux, Maliyah Leroux, Makayla Bowman, Taylor Beverage and Arianna Patterson.

Plymouth-Shiloh FFA Alumni Scholarships were awarded to Katelyn Swingle, Haley Felty, Braden Montgomery, Sarah Hoak, Kristen Swingle, Zach Miller and Ava Stine. Red Cross Scholarships were awarded to Ava Stine and Ki Barber. Stanley Caudill Memorial Scholarships were awarded to Kyrsten Caudill, Kristen Swingle and Kansas Huston.

Ava Stine, Kansas Huston and Nicole Beverage were recognized for their state-level gold-rated officer books.

The 2025–2026 Officer Team includes Student Advisor Dallas Thompson, Sentinel Hunter Oney, Reporter Adelyn Voorhees, Treasurer Aaliyah Grose, Secretary Makayla Bowman, Vice President Kendall Oakley and President Nicole Beverage.

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — On April 21, Douglas Reer was hired as the 2025-2026 Plymouth Agricultural Educator and FFA Advisor. His career will start on July 1 with the Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District. He will replace his former Agricultural Educator and FFA Advisor Laura Ringler who has been with the district since 2010.