Roundup of FFA news for May 3, 2018

Ravenswood, W.Va. — For the ninth straight year Jason Miihlbach, agriculture teachers at Ravenswood High School, has coached the first place Grasslands team in West Virginia.

This year’s Ravenswood FFA team was new to the event, but many of the members have practical experience with what the contest covers.

Members of the team include; Katlyne Rollyson, Teresa Riffle, Sarah Smith, Whitney Pifer, Brooke Whited, Katilyn Murray, Jason Miilhbach and Ben Smith.

Members of the first place team, second place team, and high individual students will be competing nationally in Springfield, Missouri the first week of June.

• • •

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The John Glenn FFA chapter held its annual banquet April 13. Eighteen members received Greenhand Degrees with member Hannah Watkins receiving the Star Greenhand Degree and nine members received chapter degrees with John Sears receiving the Star Chapter Degree.

Jackie Huhn and Emilee Corder will receive their State Degrees at the Ohio FFA State Convention in May and Taylor Marling will receive her American Degree at the National FFA Convention this fall.

The 2018-2019 officer team includes: President, Steven West; vice-president, Maddy Barnett; secretary, Jenna Babcock; treasurer, John Sears; reporter, Hannah Watkins; student advisor, Hunter Jarrett; sentinel, Connar Baughman and historian, Abby Gregg.

The John Glenn FFA partnered with the New Concord Elementary PTO April 14 to provide entertainment for a public event. Members brought in animals for children to meet from a small rabbit to a large draft horse. Hundreds of community members attended the event.

• • •

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE, Ohio — The Miami Trace FFA hosted approximately 500 people at their annual banquet April 20 at Miami Trace High School.

The Chapter recognized members, advisors, parents, and other community members that helped make the year success.

FFA Alumni scholarships were presented to seniors: BJ Anders, Rachel Campbell, Ryan Arledge, Quinton Waits, Kasi Payton, Preston Huff, Seth Simonson, Hannah Rose, Morgan Miller, and Jackie Wisecup.

Garrett Hagler received the Cummings Memorial Scholarship. The Wendt Group Scholarship was awarded to Abby Pitstick. Noah Bobbitt received the Steven Bennett Scholarship. Gretchen Ivers was the recipient of the Mark Garland Scholarship.

There were four recipients of the Justin Stuckey scholarship: Heath Cockerill, Maddi Wallace, JM Perrill, and Dylan Lovett.

Garrett Hagler was the recipient of the Evans Family Scholarship as well as the AGCO Corporation Scholarship, sponsored by Mayer Farm Equipment.

In total, Miami Trace FFA seniors received $19,500 in scholarships.

Rebekah Milstead was awarded the Honorary Chapter Degree. She is a strong supporter of the FFA chapter and is always willing to lend a helping hand.

Alumni Treasurer Robin Beekman, presented the FFA Foundation awards. These awards included the top fruit and strawberry salesmen. This year the chapter fruit sale brought in $99,898, and the strawberry sale brought in $16,809.

The top five fruit salesmen were JM Perrill ($6,044), Quinton/Tori Waits ($4,226), Kylie Pettit ($3,742), Aubrey Schwartz ($3,510.50) and Meri Grace/Graham Carson ($3,364).

The top five strawberry salesmen were Meri Grace/Graham Carson ($1,136), Lahni Stachler ($929), Kylie Pettit ($806), Abbi Pettit ($598), and Andrea Robinson ($598).

The 10 State FFA Degree recipients were recognized: Ryan Arledge, Meri Grace Carson, Tori Evans, Preston Huff, Cole Karnes, Abbi Pettit, Trevor Pursell, Andrea Robinson, Seth Simonson and Madison Wallace.

These members will receive their degrees May 4 at the Ohio State FFA Convention.

There are eight members receiving their American Degrees this year from the chapter: Thomas Bondurant, Cody Clyburn, Makayla Eggleton, Riley Evans, Caroline Hughes, Abbie Noble, Bailey Perrill and Bethany Reiterman.

American Degree recipients will receive their degrees at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana in late October.

Two freshman members named Star Greenhand; Graham Carson and Lahni Stachler.

JM Perrill was awarded Star Chapter Member.

Lastly, the new officer team was announced: Meri Grace Carson, president; Abbi Pettit, vice president; Andrea Robinson, secretary; Morgan Eggleton and Cassandra Baird, treasurers; Aubrey Schwartz, reporter; Aubrey McCoy, publicity reporter; Anita Pursell, student adviser; Regan Hagler, sentinel; Graham Carson, growing leaders; Lahni Stachler, developing communities; Wyatt Atley, strengthening agriculture; and Luke Anders, farm manager.

• • •

WOOSTER, Ohio — Members and guests of the Triway FFA hosted their annual banquet.

Community supporters honored for their support with the Appreciation Award were Sean Donley, Bill Pittenger, Jenn Kiper, Audrey Bowers, Kim Mumaw, Jayla Schfrath, Zach Kinney, Rick Heffelfinger, Jamie Bickel and Corey Brumfield.

Presented with Distinguished Service Awards were Brian and Liz Kinney, Brian and Sharon Bowers, Tom and Kelly Esselburn, Spring-Run Farms – Tom, Vivian & Tim Wolf, Marc and Lisa Gates, and Beckler Landscaping – Bill and Brevin Beckler.

Awarded the Honorary Chapter Degree was Mark and Julie Martin and Melissa Feikert.

Member awards. Five individuals were recognized for achieving their American FFA Degrees; Brevin Beckler, Mack Donley, Brooke Hayhurst, Jason Herman and Collin Sigler.

There are six members to achieve their State FFA Degrees and received during the State FFA Convention in May; Mackenzie Daugherty, Isaac Kinney, Sydney Rhodes, Jackie Roberts, Abby Schellin and Denice Wolf.

Recognized for participating in the 2018 National FFA Chorus was Seth Feikert.

Recognized for participating in the Ohio FFA Band was Laurel Sidle. Sara Wolf was recognized for participating in the Ohio FFA Chorus.

Elizabeth Gilson and Noah Kinney were awarded with the Star Greenhand.

The Star Chapter Award was presented to Antonio Lang. The Star County Award was earned by Sidney Rhodes. The Star DeKalb Award was presented to Abby Schellin.

The new Leadership Award was presented to Amanda Martin, Abby Schellin, Laurel Sidle and Sara Wolf.

Sales. Elizabeth Gilson was recognized for selling over $3,000 in the fall fruit sale with Seth Feikert, Jesse Hyatt, Isaac Kinney and Sara Wolf each selling more than $1,000 each.

In the spring strawberry sales, Jackie Roberts sold 29 flats and Brandon Rohr sold 21 flats of the chapter’s sales of 350 flats.

Lindsay Shoup of the Wayne County Farm Bureau presented Young Active Farmer Farm Bureau Memberships to Olivia Lang, Megan Daugherty, Taylor Myers, Seth Feikert, Laurel Sidle, Maurgen Lindsay, Abby Schellin, Sara Wolf and Amanda Martin.

New officers. Installation of the new 2018-2019 officer team concluded evening; President Mackenzie Daughtery, Vice President Isaac Kinney, Secretary Denice Wolf, Reporter Branden Rohr, Treasurer Noah Kinney, Sentinel Antonio Lang, Student Adviser Dakota Martin and Assistant Officer Shyann Schafrath.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — To commemorate the busy planting season, the Black River FFA held its annual tractor drive-in March 26. Eight students and one teacher drove their tractors to school to display throughout the day.

Members also drove over to the BREC, where students had the opportunity to participate in a farm safety demonstration.

This year’s demonstration’s topic was tractor pulling. The FFA students discussed the safety, rules, benefits and joys to the sport. After the demonstrations, the students had a chance to walk around, climb up in and ask questions about the big tractors.

Students who participated included Jared Bradford, Anthony Liberty, Becca Stroud, Colton Thompson, Ella Yoder, Shacoy Steele, Sora Edwards, Collin Burnett, Morgan Czarny, Mitchell Young, Cole Hasewell and Eric Cordonnier.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA held its annual banquet April 12, with more than 140 parents and members in attendance.

Awards were given out for participation in general livestock judging, dairy judging, soil judging and the online greenhand quiz. This year’s Star Greenhand award went to freshman Jacen Howell.

The Star Chapter Farmer award went to Becky Bernet. She was the chapter president this year was also high fruit salesperson all four years, has been on the parliamentary procedure contest, speaking contests, and was the Star Greenhand award winner her freshman year.

Honored with a plaque for earning their State FFA Degree this year were Courtney Cooper, Haley Santee, Megan Drake, and Joshua Kataro. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that the state FFA association can award a member.

They will officially be recognized at the State FFA Convention May 4, during the sixth and final session of the convention.

Jerald Robert Himes and Zak Tomlinson were recognized for receiving their American Degree this past October at the National FFA Convention. This degree is the highest degree that the National FFA Association can award.

Set to receive their American Degree this upcoming October are Kelly Heffinger, Austin White, Makenzie Walton, and Brooke Hofmeister. This year’s Honorary Membership awards went to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Kiko, for their combined service to the chapter.

The 2018-2019 officer team was inducted. Officers are President Megan Drake, Vice President Lauren Hippely, Secretary Taylor Hippely, Treasurer Morgan Stamp, Reporter Paige Irwin, Student Adviser Bryan Himes, and Sentinel Brendan Rose.