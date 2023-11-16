Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 16, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Lily Peak, a junior at Global Impact STEM Academy and FFA student, represented Ohio at the Global Youth Institute in Des Moines, Iowa hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation Oct. 24-27. This was a unique opportunity for which only six students from Ohio were selected.

Students around the state of Ohio begin by researching a global challenge, writing a research paper and developing possible solutions to their chosen challenge. They can apply to participate in the Ohio Youth Institute at Ohio State University.

During this event, students engage in round-table discussions with peers and experts in the field, sharing insights from their research. Afterward, a board of reviewers from the World Food Prize Foundation meticulously evaluates the projects and provides valuable feedback to the students. Finalists are then chosen to attend the Global Youth Institute.

Peak chose to focus her research on Peru’s access to clean drinking water and proper wastewater disposal to enhance human hygiene and health. Her research delved into the current state of clean water in Peru, and she explored potential solutions to address the situation. One solution identified by Peak was to install wells in smaller towns to reduce the distance people need to travel to fetch water. Additionally, she proposed rainwater collection basins to harness the water during the wet months, sending experts to set up wastewater lines to divert used and unclean water away from freshwater sources and implementing systems to filter and reuse water for washing, cooking or watering plants.

“This initiative not only showcases Lily Peak’s commitment to addressing global challenges but also highlights the importance of empowering young minds to contribute innovative solutions to critical issues,” said Trisha Seckel, Global Impact ag instructor and FFA advisor.

•••

RACINE, Ohio — Three Racine FFA members competed in the District 10 Job Interview Career Development Event at Symmes Valley on Oct. 26.

To compete in the CDE, each member submits a resume and writes a cover letter, they complete a job application for an agriculture position on-site and participate in an interview. After the interview, they write a follow-up letter.

Sophomore, Hunter Jarrell finished in ninth place in the contest; junior, Hannah Turley got 13th place in the contest and senior, Katie Rowe got 13th place in the contest.

•••

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — Fourteen members of the Southern Local High School FFA attended the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis on Nov. 1-4, where Andrew DeSellem earned the American FFA Degree. Members also had the opportunity to tour the Fair Oaks Farms dairy and swine facilities and attend the FFA Career Expo, the latter of which included more than 300 exhibitors.

•••

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — This year 21 students from the Zane Trace FFA chapter attended the National Convention in Indianapolis from Nov. 1-3.

On Wednesday morning, they toured Smoking Goose Specialty Meats’ production facility. They got to see how some of the deli meat was fermented and how the meats got seasoned and sold. Students also had the opportunity to taste-test some of the meats.

After the tour, they went to the convention center to explore the career show where they got to shop and see all of the career and college booths. Then, they ended their day at the Lainey Wilson Concert, singing along with thousands of fellow FFA members from around the country.

On Thursday morning, they went to Lucas Oil Stadium for the first general session. Students were introduced to the National Officer Team and got to listen to many different inspirational speakers.

During session two, members went on stage to collect the chapter’s three-star recognition in the National Chapter Award. Students also got to hear some national FFA talent.

Then, students headed to Traders Point Creamery, a pasture-based dairy, for homemade ice cream made on the farm. They also got to go to TopGolf later that evening.

On Friday, students got ready in their work clothes and headed over Full Hand Farm near Noblesville, Indiana, where they learned how this farm uses various methods to produce vegetables and greens year-round. Students helped mulch garlic with straw bales and took home some tips and tricks to use in their gardens at school.

After the farm tour, they went back to the convention center one last time and got to meet Dale Brisby from Rodeo Time.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On Oct. 19, the Fayetteville FFA chapter took 59 Fayetteville-Perry Elementary first graders to Shaw Farms to learn about agriculture.

The students participated in many activities such as a hay ride, playgrounds, corn maze, educational boards and petting zoo. They learned more about the animals and crops grown and raised at Shaw Farms as well. At the end of the day, everyone got to take home a pumpkin.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter participated in the Ruriteen’s annual Trunk or Treat at the Black River Education Center on Oct. 29. The event provided a safe, fun and social-distanced event for Black River elementary students and community members. The FFA Chapter had a “trunk” and passed out candy to more than 200 kids.

•••

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — On Sept. 9, the Plymouth-Shiloh FFA Alumni held their ninth annual tool fundraiser to put money back into the FFA program to support students with classroom supplies and field trip and leadership and career development opportunities, in addition to, purchasing animals of 4-H and FFA members at the Richland County and Huron County Fairs.

Supporters were required to purchase a ticket for a $10 donation fee. Many prizes were given away at the fundraiser including a Pitboss smoker, two halves of a hog, MS211 STIHL chainsaw, Winchester gun safe, RE110 STIHL pressure washer, composite porch glider, MS251 Wood Boss STIHL chainsaw, 70-quart Pelican cooler and a DeWalt 20V eight tool combo kit. There were also two $100 cash giveaways at the end of the night.

The 2023 winners included Sarah Picklesimer (Pitboss smoker); Scott Hamman (half a hog and custom processing); Plymouth Legion (half a hog and custom processing); Kelson Minich (MS211 STIHL chainsaw); Loran Kranz (Winchester gun safe); Joe Benavides (RE110 STIHL pressure washer); Mike Harris (composite porch glider); Alan Dinger (MS251 Wood Boss STIHL chainsaw); Sonja Reer (70-Quart Pelican cooler); Matthew Shrader (DeWalt 20V eight tool combo kit); Carl Brown (mystery prize tool chest); Randy Fried, Marianne Huff, Douglas Reer, Margie Jacobs, Rosie Reer, Paul Bream and James Booker (Milwaukee impacts, hammer drills, multi and combo tool kits and pack out); Dave Grauer and Chuck Coffman (two end-of-the-night $100 cash drawings).

Next year’s event will be held Sept. 7, 2024.