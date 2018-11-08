Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 8, 2018

EDON, Ohio — The Edon FFA traveled to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 23 through Oct. 26.

During the trip, students toured Fair Oaks Farms, Purdue University, Umbarger Show Feeds and Huntington University.

Students also had the chance to participate in an escape room, the Buckeye Bash, bowling and laser tag.

On Oct. 27, five Edon FFA members were also honored for earning the American FFA Degree. This year’s degree recipients were Levi Brandt, Evan Fisk, Paige Schaffter, Samantha Trausch and Eliza Zulch.

• • •

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — Plymouth FFA member Logan Myers sat amongst a record 4,255 FFA members who were recognized on-stage as American FFA Degree recipients at the 2018 National FFA Convention Oct. 27.

Logan is the son of Cory Myers and Melissa Burrer Myers and the grandson of Ken and Charlene Bly Burrer and Dave and Brenda Myers.

His brother, Levi Myers is also an American FFA Degree holder and an agricultural educator at Northwestern High School.

During the convention, Plymouth chapter members were among only 10,000 of the 67,000 FFA’ers in attendance who were able to hear President Donald J. Trump speak.

The speech was not part of the chapter’s original itinerary, but when trip chaperone Candy Echelbarger overheard a conversation from another attendee about needing special tickets to hear President Trump speak, Plymouth FFA Adviser Laura Ringler waited nearly three hours in a line to secure tickets for the students, only to be closed out. Undeterred, Ringler reached out to colleagues in other states and on the morning of the scheduled address, tickets were secured.

After contacting parents about the updated itinerary and another two-hour wait in line, students were cleared by TSA and Secret Service Agents around three hours in advance of when Trump would address the crowd.

President Trump was the sixth sitting president to speak in person at the convention. Although all U.S. presidents are invited to attend the annual convention, President Trump was the first in 27 years to accept the invitation, and spoke for over an hour at the National FFA convention.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — On Oct. 3, Ohio FFA State Vice President Holly McClay came to Northwestern High School to present workshops to the FFA members about resilience, adaptability, perseverance and positivity.

On Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, the Wayne County Farm Tour was held at the Tegtmeier farm. During this event, people from the surrounding areas came to tour the farm.

Northwestern FFA chapter members who volunteered to help were: Rilee Ammon, Jayden Berry, Cassidy Brown, Jeffery Guidetti, Lizzy Howman, Valerie Imhoff, Max Madrill, Carter Melicant, Mackenzie Nowell, Kaitlyn Praisler, Abby Ramseyer, Blake Riel, Beth Schaefer, Desiree Smith, Riley Stull and Brock Tegtmeier.

Members helped by parking cars, serving food and working the agricultural stations.

On Oct. 12, the Northwestern FFA officers and a handful of members ventured to the elementary school, where they taught the first grade students about the various types of trees.

During this lesson, members took the students on a nature walk behind the school, to the Ag Laboratory.

Members who helped with this lesson were: Austin Beegle, Arianna Borton, Alex Borton, Zoey Dudte, Avery Garver, Lizzy Howman, Valerie Imhoff, Kara McKay, Cody Morrow, Leeanna Ruegg, Tori Rogers, Riley Stull, Craig Wellert, and Haley Wilson.

• • •

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The John Glenn FFA attended Sub-District Job Interview Contest Oct. 17 where Paige German, Hannah Watkins and Gillian Wood participated.

All three individuals will be advancing to the district contest Nov. 8 at Buckeye Career Center.

John Glenn FFA also held a meeting Oct. 17 at Howdy’s Garage, LLC. Where they played paintball and then held the monthly meeting.

• • •

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Buckeye Valley-DACC FFA had one National Proficiency Award winner, Sarah Lehner. She took top honors in the area of fiber and/or oil crop production.

Sarah’s road to this honor began with her involvement with the Buckeye Valley Land Lab, near Radnor, Ohio, where she began raising soybeans after her freshman year. Since then, she has spent hours learning about and keeping records on soil health, plant genetics, nutrition, pest management, machinery operation and marketing.

Sarah competed against three other finalists from Alabama, Minnesota and Oklahoma before being announced a national winner.

Sarah is continuing her education at The Ohio State University in Columbus, where she is majoring in animal science, with a minor in agribusiness.

In addition to competitive awards, two Buckeye Valley-DACC FFA members were named as recipients of the American FFA Degree — Hannah Edelbute and Elissa Huffman.

• • •

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Marlington FFA had 11 students attend the 91st FFA National Convention in Indianapolis Oct. 24-27.

They watched students from all over the nation receive high honors in their proficiency area, and attended the Buckeye Bash, which is held for only Ohio FFA chapters.

Students attended workshops that were centered around leadership, diversity, and finding your role in agriculture.

On the final day of the convention, students attended the American Degree Session to cheer on two of their fellow FFA members, Staci Faverty and Nathan Faverty, who both earned their American Degree, the highest honor that you can earn in the FFA.

While in Indianapolis, students were also able to attend a Garth Brooks concert at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they witnessed the entertainer receive his lifetime membership in the FFA and also his own Oklahoma FFA jacket.

Students also toured Fair Oaks Farm.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA held its annual Fall Fest at Shaw Farms Produce and Pumpkins Oct. 17.

The Fayetteville FFA took 60 first graders from Fayetteville Elementary to Shaw Farms where the students were able to enjoy a hayride, corn maze, play area, and learned about the different produce raised on the farm.

Upon leaving, the first-graders were able to take a pumpkin home with them.

• • •

VINCENT, Ohio — Warren FFA members attending the National FFA Convention Oct. 24-27, included: Faith Weyant, Allison Florence, Austin Hamrick, Garett Coffman, Holly McCoy, Jacob Hanlon, Jenna Haffner, Madison McKenzie, Mazie Coe, Olivia Shutts, Sarah Grace, Tori Wittekind and Ty Ellenwood.

They accompanied three other schools from Washington County.

During the convention, students were able to attend many leadership sessions, attend the Garth Brooks concert, along with a rodeo.