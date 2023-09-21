Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 21, 2023

OBERLIN, Ohio — Firelands FFA was well represented at the Lorain County Junior Fair. From shop to crop to animal projects, the members of Firelands FFA exhibited quality examples of their work as youth in agriculture.

Members receiving ag shop and crop awards included Callie Finnegan, Matthew Schnell, Holden Harker, Amy Gerber, Garrett Schlecter and Jeanette Crawford.

Members receiving animal project awards included Kyleigh Klingshirn, Finnegan, Paige Foreman, Abby Sittinger, Jocelyn Wyatt, Jocelyn Bednar, Gerber, Lilly Chenoweth, Addison Webb, Emma McGrath, Olivia Howells, Ruth Howells and Marshal Ternes.

Additionally, Firelands FFA was represented by the following members serving on the junior fair board Schnell, Harker, Morgan DiCesare, Gerber, Foreman, Parker Frey, Zoe Gifford, Cohl Greene, Olivia Halliwell, Madisyn Jessel, Klingshirn, Jolee Wissinger, Wyatt, Finnegan and Kale Hamker.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA Chapter held its annual summer picnic on Aug. 13 at the Hoffman’s property.

Numerous members and their families attended the picnic to celebrate the upcoming school year. Members participated in various activities organized by the chapter officers to learn about communication, team-building and leadership skills. In addition to these skills, they were able to learn more about each other and build a connection with members of the chapter. Later in the evening, members and families had free time to swim and socialize.

Lillyan Amend received the FFA Member of the Month Award for all of her hard work.

Hillsdale FFA would like to thank Mark and Abbey Hoffman for hosting the picnic; Rogers Tent Rental for donating the tent; chairs and tables and Mike and Belinda Weber for donating the ice cream machine.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Hillsdale FFA completed its first service project of the year, assembling school supply bags for over 60 first-grade students.

The chapter was able to provide pencils, gluesticks, crayons, scissors and expo markers.

Hillsdale FFA would like to thank the first-grade teachers for giving them the opportunity to continue this project each year.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Sept. 1, the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter officers planned a Fun Friday activity to bond with the other members of the chapter as part of its team-building initiative.

During the most recent Fun Friday, Northwestern-Wayne FFA officers promoted soil judging by providing information on the career development event and exploring the soil profile using Oreos, pudding and gummy worms.