Roundup of gardening news for April 14, 2022

COSHOCTON COUNTY

Fruit production. OSU Extension will be hosting a home fruit production workshop, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roscoe Village Visitor’s Center in the Lock Landing Meeting Room at 600 N. Whitewoman St. in Coshocton, Ohio.

This workshop will help participants learn how to grow strawberries, red raspberries, black raspberries and blackberries. Participants will also learn how to care for fruit trees such as apple, peach and pear trees.

The keynote speaker Sabrina Schirtzinger, OSU Extension educator in Knox County.

The registration fee of $10 includes the program, light refreshments, door prizes and handouts. Limited copies of the Midwest Home Fruit Production Guide ($25) will be sold at the event. You can also pre-order with your registration to receive a $5 discount on this publication. ($20). For more information about this program, contact the Coshocton County Extension office at 740-622-2265.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Garden tools class. Geauga Master Gardener Volunteers Annie Rodewig and Dick Coin are offering a journey into the world of tools for the gardener. Rodewig will discuss and demonstrate traditional tools and their maintenance including different options for sharpening. Coin specializes in electric tool options and will present the latest technology. There will be door prizes as well as beverages and snacks.

Class is held at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center (at the north end of the Burton Fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road. Walk-ins are welcome but appreciate advance registration. Call 440-834-4656 to register.

• • •

Landscaping for wildlife. To help you achieve your goals, naturalists and natural resource management staff look forward to hosting a series of programs this year called Landscaping for Wildlife. Space is limited for springtime programs — and others are already wait-listed — so don’t hesitate to register for those that interest you at geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516.

This season, series participants can learn how to eradicate lesser celandine, an invasive, aggressive menace to neighborhood lawns, gardens and wildflowers, April 22, or April 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Orchard Hills Park; or learn how to add water to any landscape, from simple bird baths to a small pond, May 18, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Holbrook Hollows.

All three presentations will be given inside of a lodge. A virtual presentation of the water gardening program is also available at youtu.be/f6ujyIEatDI. With questions, call 440-286-9516.

• • •

Plant sale. Perennial Gardeners of Chesterland, will hold its annual plant sale, May 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Rain or shine. The sale will be at the Chester Town Hall Parking Lot, 12701 Chillicothe Road.

There will be an assortment of hanging baskets, perennials, house plants and annuals. Check out the garden shed and the boutique for some surprises and maybe even a Mother’s Day gift. Gift Certificates available now at perennialgardenerschesterland@gmail.com.

LAWRENCE COUNTY (PA.)

Spring symposium. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are holding a spring symposium, April 23, at the Grace United Methodist Church, 135 Decker Drive in New Castle from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Join Laura Deeter, professor of horticulture technologies at Ohio University, as she presents on color theory and how you can apply it to your own garden for year-round color.

Stacey Widenholf will present monarch butterflies as she focuses on their beauty and familiarity.

Penn State Extension Educator Brian Wolynaik will present the benefits of trees as his presentation shows how trees can change our outlook about surroundings.

Dave Kwasnik will present birdwatching for the gardener by sharing what gardeners can plant and provide to attract more birds.

Cost for this program is $55 and includes a light breakfast, lunch buffet (with vegetarian and special diet needs options), beverages and workshop packet. There will also be a silent auction and a variety of vendors.

To register go online to extension.psu.edu/spring-gardening-symposium or by calling 877-345-0691. Registration deadline is April 18. After registration closes, cost will be $60. Walk-ins may be accepted if space permits but will not be guaranteed meals and a workshop packet.

MAHONING COUNTY

Plant sale. The Holborn Herb Growers Guild is holding its annual 2022 Herb and Plant Sale, May 21 at the Vegetable Building in the Canfield Fairgrounds, state Route 46, Columbiana Canfield Road, Gate 5 entrance from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Holborn Herb and Plant Sale will be featuring a large selection of herbs and perennials, succulents and fairy garden plants. In addition to these varieties, it will once again feature our twice loved perennials.

A “twice loved” book sale featuring gardening, herb and cookbooks, etc. will also be available for purchase.

Guild members will be on hand to assist with purchasing, answering questions and sharing information.

The Holborn Herb Growers Guild began in 1982 with the aim of educating members and the public in the use and enjoyment of herbs. The guild has established public herb gardens at the Western Reserve Village at the Canfield Fairgrounds and at the Boardman Park and has held numerous educational programs, herb sales and events. If you are interested in becoming a member, see one of the members at the sale. The Holborn Herb Growers Guild Herb and Plant Sale is open free to the public and will be held rain or shine. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

For questions regarding the herb sale, contact Virginia, 330-406-036, or Stephanie, 330-533-3009.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Milkweed. Free Milkweed seeds and planting instructions are available while supplies last, from Richland Soil and Water Conservation District, at 1495 West Longview Avenue, Suite 205B, Mansfield, Ohio 44906. The seeds may be picked up from a basket outside the office door.

In the fall, the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative spear-headed the Milkweed Seed Pod collection and was aided by other partners in the collection of milkweed seed pods in an effort to help foster habitats for Monarch butterflies and other pollinators. The seeds being given away were harvested from the collected pods and re-packaged by Richland SWCD volunteers Pete Holmes and Marilyn Roe.

Pollinator Species are experiencing population declines across the United States. In particular, the monarch butterfly has drastically declined here in Ohio and in the wintering grounds of Mexico. Milkweed is essential to the survival of monarch butterflies in Ohio and Ohio is a priority area for monarchs.

The monarch butterflies that hatch here in the summer migrate to Mexico for the winter and are responsible for starting the life cycle all over again in the spring.

For more information about the programs, services and events Richland SWCD provides, call 419-747-8686 or visit richlandswcd.net.

WAYNE COUNTY

Native plant day. OSU Extension Wayne County will host a native plant day at the Miller Pavilion in Secrest Arboretum, April 22 from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Speaker topics include the importance of native plants, prairie grasses, pesticide-pollinator relationships and paw paw trees. The afternoon will conclude with a tour of Secrest Arboretum by its curator, Jason Veil.

Registration is requested for preparation of materials. Cost to attend is $10 at the door. Call 330-264-8722 to register.

