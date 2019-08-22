Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 22, 2019

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Wildflower hike. Join Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center naturalist Richelle Sept. 7, from 10 a.m.-noon, for a walk along Fisherman Trail to look for some of late summer’s wildflowers.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes and appropriate clothing, and bring insect repellent. The hike will start at the Group Camp, 13401 Sprucevale Road, East Liverpool.

Raising Monarch Butterflies program. Local butterfly expert Dorothy Reynolds will be at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center Sept. 7, from 1-5 p.m., with an assortment of live caterpillars and butterflies in various stages of development.

She will share her experiences raising butterflies and answer questions.

LAWRENCE COUNTY (PA.)

Master gardener training informational meeting. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will host a Basic Training Class beginning Fall 2019. There will be an open house informational meeting Aug. 29, from 4-7 p.m., to discuss the training class and address any questions candidates may have.

The meeting will be held at the New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St., New Castle, Pennsylvania. For more information, contact the Penn State Extension Office at 724-654-8370 or visit extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/lawrence.

WAYNE COUNTY

Plant diagnostic workshop. The 86th Ohio Plant Diagnostic Workshop will take place Sept. 6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Miller Pavilion and the Arboretum grounds of Ohio State University’s Secrest Arboretum on the OSU-Wooster Campus.

Register at go.osu.edu/chatfield or contact Sarah Mays, OSU Extension, at mays.201@osu.edu or 330-263-3831.

Registration is $40 and lunch and refreshments are included. Participants should bring walking shoes for the Arboretum walk.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)