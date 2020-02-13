Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 13, 2020

MAHONING COUNTY

The Andrews Horticulture Certificate Program. This program gives home gardeners the knowledge to select plants and successfully cultivate a home landscape. The curriculum teaches the gardening techniques best suited for Ohio gardens.

Learn through lectures, labs outside at Fellows Riverside Gardens, and hands-on volunteer work. Each course is concentrated within four sessions to be accessible to a broader audience and fit well into busy lifestyles.

Participants can receive a certificate of completion for each course. Class dates will be Saturdays, beginning March 7, and registration deadline is Feb. 22. The first session is focused on indoor gardening with trending topics ranging from terrariums, succulents and orchids.

Scholarship information available by calling 330-740-7116, ext. 213. For more information on courses offered, visit millcreekmetroparks.org or call 330-740-7116 to register.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)