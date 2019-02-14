Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 14, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Ohio Botanical Symposium. The 15th Ohio Botanical Symposium will be March 29 at Villa Milano, 1630 Schrock Road, Columbus.

The $45 attendance fee includes conference materials, buffet lunch and break refreshments.

Registration is open until March 26 or the conference is full. To register, visit naturepreserves.ohiodnr.gov/obs or contact Rick Gardner at 614-265-6419.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Composting program. The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District, the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District and the Geauga West Library are holding a free program on the basics of composting March 12 at 6 p.m. for Composting 101 at the Geauga West Library, 13455 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland.

To register, contact the Geauga West Library at 440-729-4250 or register online at divi.geaugalibrary.net.

