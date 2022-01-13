Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 13, 2022

GEAUGA COUNTY

Beneficial insects. Join Summit County Master Gardener Jeanne Poremski, Feb. 2 from 7 to 8 p.m., to hear about insects. This virtual program is sponsored jointly with the Native Plant Society. Register with Poremski by Feb. 1 at go.osu.edu/beneficialinsects to receive the Zoom link.

Approximately 24 hours before the webinar, you will receive the link from ward.714@osu.edu to connect to the program. View a list of upcoming MGV sponsored classes at geauga.osu or the Facebook page, Geauga County Master Gardeners.

For more information, contact the OSU Extension office at 440-834-4656 or email ward.714@osu.edu.

