Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 23, 2020

MAHONING COUNTY

Pumpkin seminar. The Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers will be hosting a free seminar Feb. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Parks Garden Center, 9010 Youngstown-Salem Road in Canfield. To register, call Parks Garden Center at 330-533-7278. The class, taught by Tim Parks, will cover seed selection, soils, fertility, pests, pollination, pruning, and irrigation. Giant pumpkin seeds will be available for purchase. To learn more about the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers Club, visit www.ovgpg.com.

