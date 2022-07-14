Roundup of gardening news for July 14, 2022

LAWRENCE COUNTY (PA.)

Garden tour. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will host their fifth annual garden tour July 17, 1-4 p.m. The tour highlights five area gardens, which can be toured at your own pace. Master gardeners will be available at each location to answer questions.

Each garden will provide an opportunity to view different styles of gardens, and a chance to talk to the creators of these gardens and get their input on their gardening experiences and talk to Penn State Master Gardeners from Lawrence County.

The cost for the tour is $10. Registration is encouraged at extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-garden-tour or 877-345-0691. Walk-ins are welcome the day of the tour at any location, however, walk-ins are encouraged to register at Garden No. 1 (313 Home Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania 16101). Participants will receive garden location information upon registering.

Call the Penn State Extension office at 724-654-8370 with any questions.

MEDINA COUNTY

Hosta workshop. The Ohio State University Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a free workshop on hostas Aug. 13, 10-11:30 a.m. at the A.I. Root Candle Store Community Room, 640 West Liberty Street, in Medina, Ohio.

Space is limited and registration is required at medina.osu.edu or 330-725-4911.

