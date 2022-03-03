Roundup of gardening news for March 3, 2022

BELMONT COUNTY

The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District will once again be offering its Seed Library for the 2022 garden season. The Seed Library is a public seed-sharing program that provides garden seeds at no charge to participants.

People can go to the district office, pick out the seeds they want to plant, sign them out, grow them, save some seeds from their harvest, and return them to the Seed Library.

There are vegetable, herb, perennial flower and annual flower seeds available. The district has multiple packets of most things but asks that you only take what you need.

The district realizes that some things may be really hard to save seeds from, and that’s OK, just save what you can. Also, be sure not to return seeds that have the potential of being cross-pollinated with other plants. When returning seeds, be sure to label them with as much detail as you can.

The Belmont SWCD office is located at 130 West Main Street in St. Clairsville. For questions, call 740-526-0027.

