Roundup of gardening news for Oct. 25, 2018

PORTAGE COUNTY

Master Gardener Volunteer Training. Applications are available for the Ohio State University Master Gardener 2019 training class this winter.

The Master Gardener program provides intensive training in soil health, tree identification, annual and perennial plants, insects, plant diseases and other horticulture-related topics.

The 10-week training will begin Jan. 16 and runs through March 20. Applications are due Jan. 2.

Classes will be held at the OSU Extension Portage County Office on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The class fee is $225 but three scholarships are available.

Contact Robin Christensen with questions or for an application at 330-296-6432 or email at christensen.227@osu.edu.