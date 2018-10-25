Public comments on Michigan ag management practices due Oct. 29

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced a public comment period on the state’s 2019 Generally Accepted Agricultural and Management Practices (GAAMPs).

The public comment period began Oct. 12 and ends at 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Written comments may be submitted to MDARD’s Environmental Stewardship Division, P.O. Box 30017, Lansing, Michigan 48909, or sent via e-mail to MDA-Right-To-Farm@michigan.gov.

MDARD will forward all comments received by the due date to the respective GAAMPs Task Force Committee Chairpersons prior to final review and adoption.

There will also be a public input meeting at 9 a.m., Oct. 29, in the Gordon Guyer Conference Room in the William C. Geagley Laboratory, 1615 S. Harrison Road, East Lansing, Michigan.

Public comment will be accepted on the following GAAMPs, which have proposed changes for 2019: Manure Management and Utilization; Care of Farm Animals; Site Selection and Odor Control for New and Expanding Livestock Facilities; and Irrigation Water Use.

The GAAMPs are reviewed annually by committees of experts and are revised and updated as necessary.

They are then reviewed and approved by the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development.

For copies of the GAAMPs, visit www.michigan.gov/righttofarm, or contact MDARD’s Environmental Stewardship Division at 517-284-5619 or 877-632-1783.