Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 8, 2022

FRANKLIN COUNTY

School garden conference. The eighth school garden conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus.

The theme this year is “Cultivating Common Ground.” School Gardens of Ohio members will be setting up regional networks at the conference. Session presentations will be from those currently engaged in school gardening, as well as from garden experts and leaders.

The $65 registration fee includes a light breakfast, lunch and all materials. The event is sponsored by 4-H personnel at OSU Extension — Franklin County. To register go to go.osu.edu/4hsgc22. More information can be found at franklin.osu.edu. Questions, contact Sue Hogan at hogan.239@osu.edu.

