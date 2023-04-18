Salem Saxon Scholarship applications available

The Salem Saxon Scholarship Fund trustees have announced that 2023 scholarship application forms are now available at the guidance offices of Salem High School, West Branch High School and United Local High School. All students who meet eligibility are encouraged to apply. Applicants must have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade point average and plan to attend or be enrolled in a post-high school educational program in the fall of 2023. The completed scholarship applications and required attachments are due no later than June 1. This is the 37th year that the fund has been awarding scholarships to area high school students.

The scholarships are funded through donations and other fundraising events. Donations may be made in honor of a student or as a memorial to a loved one. Contact Barbara Spack by phone at 330-501-1491 or by email at babrayn@sbcglobal.net for information or questions about the scholarships.