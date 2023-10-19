Select Sires merger approved

COLUMBUS — The new cooperative, Select Sires Member Cooperative, officially began Oct. 1, after the board of directors of All West/Select Sires, COBA/Select Sires, Select Sires MidAmerica and Minnesota/Select Sires voted unanimously in August to merge.

The four-cooperative merger, which will serve 25 states and Mexico, is believed by the companies to be a logical next step to ensure operation as a full-service A.I. cooperative continues in an ever-evolving industry.

The initial executive board of directors was formed from the officers of the four cooperatives. The chief executive officer selected to lead the cooperative is Chris Sigurdson, current General Manager of COBA/Select Sires and Minnesota/Select Sires. The cooperative’s headquarters office will be based in Columbus, Ohio, while an office in Logan, Utah will serve as a joint operation headquarters.