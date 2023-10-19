Last pasture walk of year set for Oct. 26

CARROLLTON, Ohio — The Eastern Ohio Grazing Council will host a pasture walk at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Geno Morelli’s farm, located at 84 Main Street, Smithfield, Ohio 43943.

Morelli operates a cow/calf operation in Jefferson County and markets grassfed beef. Topics of discussion will include spring development, reclaiming pasture from brush and how many acres per head. A meal will be provided. RSVP by Oct. 23 to Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District at 330-627-9852 or online at https://tinyurl.com/October2023EOGC

This is the last pasture walk of the year for the Eastern Ohio Grazing Council. Pasture walks are normally held on the fourth Thursday of each month, April through October, at various farms in Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson, Stark and Tuscarawas Counties. In January, February and March, the group hosts winter workshops. Contact Beth at beth.kruprzak@usda.gov to be added to the email list.