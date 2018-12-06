Seniors sending cash to scammers claiming to be grandchildren

WASHINGTON — Older consumers who report losing money to fraud are reporting a disturbing trend: Scammers claiming to be a loved one in trouble are getting people 70 and over to send thousands of dollars in cash.

In the second Consumer Protection Data Spotlight, the Federal Trade Commission examined complaints about family and friend imposter scams.

These scammers often call seniors claiming to be a grandchild. The FTC is seeing an increase in the number of people 70 and over who say they sent cash in response to this particular scam — one in four said they mailed cash in 2018, compared to one in 14 the prior year.

In about half of these types of complaints, the scammer said they were in jail or some other legal trouble and in need of money to get out of trouble.

All age groups reported losing more money over the last 12 months to family and friend imposter scams — a total of $41 million, compared to $26 million the previous year.

The most striking concern is individual losses by older Americans. The median loss for this scam was $2,000, but when seniors 70 and over said they put cash in the mail, their median loss was $9,000.

The FTC urges those who might get such a call to not act right away. Instead, the FTC recommends calling the family member or friend using a known number, or checking out the request with someone else in their family or a mutual friend.