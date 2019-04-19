Simmental breed launches carcass project

BOZEMAN, Mont. — U.S. cattlemen and women have successfully improved beef quality during the last several decades, yet capturing widespread carcass data proves elusive.

A large-scale project from the American Simmental Association (ASA) aims to change some of that, and arm ranchers with more accurate decision-making tools. The ASA recently launched a new project that pairs actual carcass records with genomic data on sire-identified calves.

The carcass expansion project aims to boost total carcass records and to train genomic panels.

The project is open to seedstock members and their commercial customers with SimGenetic influence. For the genomic component, the association plans to pay genotyping costs associated with the use of tissue-sampling units (TSU) provided through Allflex.

For more information, visit simmental.org or contact the association at 406-587-4531.